Global Plastic Products Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global plastic products market is expected to grow from $931.3 billion in 2020 to $993.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.The market is expected to reach $1258. billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The plastic products market consists of sales of plastic products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce packaging materials, film and sheet, foam products, plastic bottles and all other plastic products which have domestic and industrial applications.These businesses use polymers and resins as raw materials which are primarily sourced from polymer suppliers.The processes used in plastic products manufacturing include compression molding, extrusion molding, injection molding, blow molding and casting.The plastic products market is segmented into plastics packaging materials and unlaminated film and sheet; plastic pipes and shapes; laminated plastics plate, sheet, and shape; plastics bottles; urethane and other foam products; polystyrene foam products and other plastics products.

The plastic products market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the plastic products market are Newell Brands Inc; Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.; Sonoco Products Co; Sealed Air Corporation; Berry Plastics Corporation.

The global plastic products market is segmented –

1) By Type: Plastics Packaging Materials And Unlaminated Film And Sheet, Plastic Pipes And Shapes, Laminated Plastics Plate, Sheet, And Shape, Plastics Bottle, Polystyrene Foam Products, Urethane And Other Foam Product, Other Plastics Product

2) By Technology: Injection Molding, Extrusion Molding, Blow Molding, Others

3) By End-User Industry: Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, Construction, Others

The plastic products market report describes and explains the global plastic products market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The plastic products report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global plastic products market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global plastic products market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

