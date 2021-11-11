Trending

Global Plastic Pipes And Shapes Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The Business Research Company’s ‘Plastic Pipes And Shapes Market - By Type Of Product (Plastic Pipes and Pipe Fittings, Unlaminated Plastic Profile Shapes), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Sewage/Drainage, Irrigation and Water Use, Industrial Use), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The Plastic Pipes And Shapes Market

The global plastic pipes and shapes market reached a value of nearly $106.5 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to nearly $137.1 billion by 2022.

The plastic pipes and shapes market consists of sales of plastic pipes and pipe fittings, and plastics profile shapes such as rods, tubes and non-rigid plastic sausage casings by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture plastic pipes and pipe fittings, and plastics profile shapes such as rods, tubes and non-rigid plastic sausage casings. Businesses in the plastic pipes and shapes industry use polymers and resins as raw materials which are primarily sourced from polymer suppliers.

The plastic pipes and shapes market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the plastic pipes and shapes market are Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V., Aliaxis Group S.A. / N.V., China Lesso Group Holdings Limited, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

The plastic pipes and shapes market is segmented by type of product, by end-user and by geography.
By Type Of Product- The plastic pipes and shapes market can be segmented by type of product

    • a) Plastic Pipes and Pipe Fittings
    • b) Unlaminated Plastic Profile Shapes

By End-User – The plastic pipes and shapes market can be segmented by end-user

    • a) Oil and Gas
    • b) Sewage/Drainage
    • c) Irrigation and Water Use
    • d) Industrial Use
    • e) Others

The plastic pipes and shapes market report describes and explains the global plastic pipes and shapes market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The plastic pipes and shapes report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global plastic pipes and shapes market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global plastic pipes and shapes market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Report Structure
  3. Plastic Pipes And Shapes Market Characteristics
  4. Plastic Pipes And Shapes Market Product Analysis
  5. Plastic Pipes And Shapes Market Supply Chain

…..

  1. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Plastic Pipes And Shapes Market
  2. Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market
  3. Recommendations
  4. Appendix
  5. Copyright And Disclaimer

