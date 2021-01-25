Global Plastic Films and sheet Market || keyplayers Toyobo Co., Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, and AEP Industries Inc.

The report “Global Plastic Films and sheet Market, By Product Type (Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyamide (PA), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), Others (Polyether Sulfone, Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol)), By Application (Packaging and Non-Packaging), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global plastic films and sheet market is projected to grow from US$ 121.1 billion in 2020 to US$ 195.5 billion by 2029. Rising adaptation of plastic films and sheets in the food and pharmaceutical packaging is propelling growth of the global plastic films and sheets market. In addition, rising disposable income, coupled with growing demand for packaged food are some factor supporting growth the global plastic films and sheet market. Lower cost of plastic films and sheets is the major driving factor for the global market. Furthermore, vigorous demand for packaged food products in the vastly populated developing economies influences the global market growth. Innovations in production process, along with increasing research and development to produce bio-degradable plastic by manufactures operating in the global market are creating growth opportunity in the global plastic films and sheets market over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In August 2018, for instance, Amcor Limited has acquire Bemis Company, Inc. to offer customers and employees the most compelling value proposition in the packaging industry and deliver the most sustainable innovations for the environment.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global plastic films and sheet market accounted for US$ 121.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By product type, the low-density polyethylene (LDPE) is segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its properties of low-density polyethylene such as chemical resistant, moisture resistant, higher tensile strength, and low cost.

By application, the packaging segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to growing demand for packed food and consumer goods is anticipated to augment market growth. In addition, rising demand for flexible packaging in food industry is expected to drive market growth.

By region, Asia pacific plastic films and sheet market accounted for major revenue share of the global plastic films and sheet market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to Presence of well established plastic films and sheets industries in the country in the region. Rapid urbanization, increasing infrastructure development activities in developing economies, particularly in countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are some major factors expected to support growth of the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Plastic Films and sheet Market”, By Product Type (Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPV), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPV), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyamide (PA), Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), Others (Polyether Sulfone, Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol)), By Application (Packaging and Non-Packaging), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global plastic films and sheet market includes Amcor Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Plastic Film Corporation of America, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, and AEP Industries Inc.

