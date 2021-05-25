Global Plastic Antioxidants Market is Thriving USD 4,962.2 million at CAGR +6% by end of 2027 with Top Vendors BASF SE, SI Group, Solvay S.A., Clariant AG, Songwon, Sumitomo Chemical

Antioxidants are additives used during plastic production. They are added to plastic to eliminate degradation processes caused by thermo-mechanical as well as thermo-oxidative conditions. Antioxidants help in extending the life cycle of plastic, increase color deterioration, offer tensile strength and elongation, reduced impact resistance, cracking, and other surface deterioration. Primary antioxidants and secondary antioxidants are the two major categories of plastic antioxidants, and plastic made from primary type is often combined with secondary to produce thermally stable plastic products. In addition, a combination of primary and secondary antioxidants provides additional processing stability during plastic production.

The global plastic antioxidants market was valued at $3,020.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $4,962.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of +6% from 2021 to 2027.

The global plastic antioxidants market is in the growth phase in its industry life cycle and is expected to continue growing in a similar phase during the forecast period. These antioxidants are used in plastic production that eliminate the plastic degradation process. Furthermore, growth in use of plastic consumption also boosts the demand for plastic antioxidants. The plastic antioxidants market is expected to grow significantly during the next few decades, owing to unavailability of a perfect and economically viable substitute for plastic introduced in the market. On the other hand, implementation of stringent regulatory policies is expected to restrain the plastic antioxidants market growth.

Key Players

Some of the major market players operating and profiled in the global plastic antioxidants market are BASF SE, SI Group, Solvay S.A., Clariant AG, Songwon, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Dover Chemical Corporation, Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd., Amfine Chemical Corporation, and 3v Sigma USA Inc.

Phenolic antioxidant is estimated to be the largest type in 2021.

Antioxidants are classified on the basis of their ability to interrupt the overall oxidation process. Chain breaking and preventive mechanisms are the two major antioxidant mechanisms that interfere with polymer oxidation cycles. The two classes of antioxidants identified are chain-breaking or primary antioxidants and preventive or secondary antioxidants. Primary antioxidants react rapidly and are, therefore, referred to as radical scavengers. Phenolic antioxidants are primary antioxidants, which interfere with chain propagation by terminating the free radical. They are used for plastics or polymer systems that are sensitive to thermal and oxidative degradation due to the formation of peroxides and free radicals. Phenolic antioxidants protect plastics or other polymers against degradation and oxidation at high processing temperatures.

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Segmentation

By Type

Phenols

Amines

Phosphites

Organic Sulfides

Antioxidant Blends

Others

By Form

Solid

Liquid

By Polymer Resin

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polystyrene

Others

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Intended Audience

Plastic Antioxidants Market Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Plastic Antioxidants Market

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

