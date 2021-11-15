Global Plastic Alternative Packaging Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global plastic alternative packaging market reached a value of nearly $3,361.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $3,361.8 million in 2020 to $6,918.2 million in 2025 at a rate of 15.5%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing awareness about plastic pollution which is expected to drive the demand for plastic alternative packaging. The plastic alternative packaging market is expected to grow from $6,918.2 million in 2025 to $15,093.1 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 16.8%.

The plastic alternative packaging market consists of sales of plastic alternative packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing plastic alternative packaging products. Plastic alternative packaging products are innovative, eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials and include biodegradable packaging, packaging products made from recycled materials, and plant-based packaging. Other packaging alternatives such as bees wax and paper are not included in the report. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The plastic alternative packaging market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the plastic alternative packaging market are BASF SE, Futamura Group, Frapak Packaging B.V., SECOS Group, Plastic Suppliers Inc.

The plastic alternative packaging market is segmented by type, by application and by process.

By Type-

The plastic alternative packaging market is segmented by type into

a. Starch Based Plastic

b. Cellulose Based Plastics

c. Polyactic Acid (PLA)

d. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

e. Others

By Application –

The plastic alternative packaging market is segmented by application into

a. Food And Beverage

b. Personal Care

c. Healthcare

d. Others

By Process –

The plastic alternative packaging market is segmented by process into

a. Bio Based/ Non-Biodegradable

b. Biodegradable

The plastic alternative packaging market report describes and explains the global plastic alternative packaging market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The plastic alternative packaging report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global plastic alternative packaging market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global plastic alternative packaging market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

