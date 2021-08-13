Global Plastic Adhesives Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Plastic Adhesives Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global plastic adhesives market is expected to grow from $6.15 billion in 2020 to $6.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.72%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increase in demand for plastic adhesives from the building and construction industries and other end users, such as automobile industry. The plastic adhesives market is expected to reach $9.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.06%.

The plastic adhesives market consists of sales of plastic adhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing plastic adhesives. Plastic adhesives refers to special type of adhesives used for binding plastic materials together such as polycarbonate, acrylic, styrene, and other plastics. It is used for fixing home appliances such as a computer, phones, audio appliances and for fixing car parts, electrical tubes, and others. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The plastic adhesives market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the plastic adhesives market are H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel Corporation, 3M Company, Permabond LLC, Sika AG, DowDuPont, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Master Bond Inc., Huntsman International Llc., Arkema, Adhesive Research Inc., BASF SE, Bostik, Buhnen, Dowdupont, Hexion, Lord Corporation, Mapei Spa, and Pidilite Industry Ltd.

The global plastic adhesives market is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, MMA, Cyanoacrylate, Others

2) By Technology: Solvent-Based, Water-Based

3) By End-User: Automotive, Building And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Medical, Packaging, Others

The plastic adhesives market report describes and explains the global plastic adhesives market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The plastic adhesives report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global plastic adhesives market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global plastic adhesives market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

