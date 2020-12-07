Global Plasma Therapy Market to Garner Revenue of $178.2 million, Growing at a CAGR of 16.3% by 2026, despite the Covid-19 Crisis – Exclusive Report [150 Pages] by Research Dive

The plasma therapy market is accounted to grow during Covid-19 pandemic as plasma is currently efficient in treating coronavirus disease. Furthermore, usage of this therapy for chronic disease, sports injuries, and bone healing is predicted to boost the market.

Research Dive has uploaded a new report on website on plasma therapy market and as per the report, the market is anticipated to harbor revenue of $432.8 million, increasing from a market size of $131.9 million in the year 2018, with CAGR of 16.3% in forecast period. This report consists of in-depth viewpoints of the effects of COVID-19 crises on the future and current evolution of the industry worldwide. The study is carried out by analyzing significant facets such as limitations, drivers, newest trends, size and scope, advances, and the position of the regional markets during the pandemic phase. The report also mentions that the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market conditions.

Factors Impacting the CAGR Figures in Pre and Post Covid-19 Tragedy

The CAGR estimated before the coronavirus pandemic was 14.6% and in 2020 during the pandemic phase, the CAGR is expected to be 16.3%. Currently, plasma therapy is an efficient treatment against Covid-19 disease. Moreover, researchers are focusing on immune plasma and immune modulating pharmacotherapies for treating this virus. These factors are considered to promote the market growth in pandemic.

Factors Impacting the Market Size in Pre and Post Covid-19 Outbreak

The real time market size in 2020 during the pandemic is expected to be $178.2 million and the estimates before the Covid-19 outbreak was $171.7 million. The vital role of immune plasma in treating Covid-19 disease is driving the market rapidly. Moreover, use of plasma therapy in other health conditions such as bone healing, wound regeneration and healing, sports injuries, and chronic diseases is also enhancing the market. All these aspects are augmenting the market growth in the pandemic period.

Market Situation after the Covid-19 Crisis

The global plasma therapy market is anticipated to rise even after the pandemic dies down due to the investments taken by government authorities in promoting the importance of plasma therapy to treat coronavirus. Moreover, usage of this therapy is treating disorders like hemorrhagic transformation found in acute ischemic stroke is also projected to propel the market growth. Furthermore, diseases pertaining to knees, shoulders, ankles, and other body parts can also be treated well with plasma therapy. These facets are predicted to uplift the market further in the post pandemic season.

The prominent market players of the plasma therapy market are –

Octapharma AG Grifols BioLife PLASMA SERVICES, S.A., LLC Cambryn Biologics CSL Limited Biotest AG Kedrion S.p.A Bio Products Laboratory Ltd China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Further, the report presents and outlines several aspects of these key players such as SWOT analysis, business performance, recent strategic moves & developments, and product portfolio. Quick Download Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report.

