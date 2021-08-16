Global Plasma Therapy Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global plasma therapy market is expected to grow from $0.23 billion in 2020 to $0.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The plasma therapy market is expected to reach $0.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The plasma therapy market consists of revenues generated by the companies that are engaged in selling and manufacturing plasma therapy products and related services. Plasma therapy is a technique where high concentrations of plasma are transfused or injected to patients to facilitate the healing process. Plasma therapy is frequently used for facial rejuvenation, androgenetic alopecia, and wound healing among others.

The plasma therapy market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the plasma therapy market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Arthrex, Inc., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma, and Terumo BCT Inc.

The global plasma therapy market is segmented –

1) By Type: Pure PRP, Leukocyte-rich PRP, Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin (PRF), Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

2) By Application: Orthopaedics, Arthritis, Chronic Tendinitis, Bone Repair & Regeneration, Dermatology, Androgenic Alopecia, Plastic Surgery, Dental, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Others

3) By End-Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories, Research Institutes

The plasma therapy market report describes and explains the global plasma therapy market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The plasma therapy report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global plasma therapy market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global plasma therapy market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

