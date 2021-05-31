Global Plasma Therapy Market 2021 Leading Players, Industry Updates, Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2028

A most recent review on Global Plasma Therapy Market is led covering different associations of the business from various topographies to think of 100+ page report. The examination is an ideal blend of subjective and quantitative data featuring key market improvements, challenges that industry and rivalry is looking alongside whole investigation and new open door accessible and may slant in Plasma Therapy showcase. The report connects the authentic information from 2013 to 2018 and anticipated till 2027*. Some are the key and developing players that are a piece of inclusion and have being profiled are Arthrex, Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Biotest AG., Cambryn Biologics, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., CSL Limited, DePuy Synthes, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A.

Market Analysis: Global Plasma Therapy Market

Global plasma therapy market is registering a healthy CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the growth in the use of planet rich plasma for the treatment of various diseases that drives the growth of the industry and increasing incidents of sports injuries.

Market Definition: Global Plasma Therapy Market

Blood plasma involves soft tissue healing autologous platelets, platelets and cytokines. It remains a standard method broadly used in specialties of orthopedics, dentistry, and dermatology. Plasma therapy is commonly used in wound healing, facial rejuvenation, and androgenetic alopecia. Plasma is focused on the physiological value up to three to five times and then vaccinated into the tissues.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global plasma therapy market are Arthrex, Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Biotest AG., Cambryn Biologics, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., CSL Limited, DePuy Synthes, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma, Regen Lab SA, Stryker, Telecris Indústria e Comércio Ltda., Baxter, Japanese Red Cross Society, Sanquin Oy, LFB SA, TERUMO BCT, INC., Chengdu Institute of Biology (CIB) among others.

Global Plasma Therapy Market By Type (Pure PRP, Leucocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), Source (Autologous, Allogenic), Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Dental, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Nerve Injury, Others), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutions), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Surging orthopedic diseases and sports injuries including arthritis, fosters the growth of the market

Growing demand for the usage of planet rich plasma for the treatment of numerous diseases, drives the growth of the market

Government initiatives for the development of plasma derived medicine, is the factor that drives the market growth

Rising awareness regarding the importance of blood donation, is the key drivers for this market

Increasing diseases including tetanus, rabies and hepatitis A&B is estimated to impact the market positively

Market Restraints

The cost associated with plasma therapy is quite high which, is likely to impede the market growth

Absence of responsiveness regarding platelet-rich therapy, hinders the growth of the market

Absence of compensation policies and strict regulatory policies, restraint the global market growth

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Baxter International Inc. launched PrisMax in the U.S. for maximizing care for Critically Ill Patients. PrisMax is used to treat acute kidney injury (AKI) patients. Every year in the U.S., there are about five million AKI patients, and rates of AKI have been rising. This launch will benefit the company to increase its revenue.

In June 2018, LabCorp have been approved by the U.S. FDA to market a diagnostic test which will detect viruses in donated blood plasma utilized in preparing biological therapies. This technology provides a diversified alternative for the global biopharmaceutical sector to enhance plasma donor collection programs and the production of plasma protein therapies for a number of life-threatening conditions such as immune, cardio / pulmonary, bleeding, and neurological illnesses. This allowance by FDA to LabCorp will help the company in market growth and further expansion of the laboratory.

Competitive Analysis:

Global plasma therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plasma therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

