Global Plasma Fractionation Market worth US$ 49.6 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 6.6 %

The report “Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By Product Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulins, Coagulation factor concentrates, and Others), By Application (Neurology, Hematology, Immunology, Critical Care, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, and Academic Institutes), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global plasma fractionation market is projected to grow from US$ 27.9 billion in 2020 to US$ 49.6 billion by 2029. Rising incidence of immunologic disorders and growing use of immunoglobulin and alpha-1 antitrypsin are major factors driving growth of the global plasma fractionation market. In addition, increasing awareness of diseases such as hemophilia and rising incidence of sudden spreading of viral diseases across the globe are some among the major factors to raise the stakes for plasma fractionation by diagnostic centers. This factor leads to large-scale protein purification and ultimately propelling growth of the global plasma fractionation market. Innovation and development in cost effective plasmapheresis equipment’s by manufacturers and increasing number of hemophilic patients can create lucrative opportunity for players operating in the global plasma fractionation market.

In December 2017, BioLife Plasma Services L. P. had files for FDA approval of a new plasma manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia to support growing immunology franchise.

The global plasma fractionation market accounted for US$ 27.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region.

By product type, the immunoglobulins segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, since it reduces adverse effects and drug reactions.

By application, the neurology segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to rising incidences of neurological disorders and increasing aging population.

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018. This is due to improving infrastructure and healthcare facilities provided by hospitals, along with increasing off-label (non-approved) use of plasma fractionated products in hospitals for excessive bleeding due to trauma and surgery.

By region, North America plasma fractionation market accounted for major revenue share of the global plasma fractionation market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Due to increasing use of immunoglobulins in neurological diseases, and availability of appropriate healthcare infrastructure in the countries of the North America region. Europe plasma fractionation market accounted for second-highest market share, in 2018. This is due to increasing use of plasma fractioned in neurological diseases, in treatment hemophilic patients, and increasing use of prophylaxis treatments for diagnosed patients in this region. Asia Pacific plasma fractionation market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to high expenditure for development of proper healthcare infrastructure by governments of countries in the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on " Global Plasma Fractionation Market", By Product Type (Albumin, Immunoglobulins, Coagulation factor concentrates, and Others), By Application (Neurology, Hematology, Immunology, Critical Care, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, and Academic Institutes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global plasma fractionation market includes CSL Plasma, Inc., Grifols S.A., BioLife Plasma Services L. P., Octapharma Plasma, Inc., Kedrion S.p.A, Bio Product Laboratory Ltd., LFB S.A., Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Japan Blood Products Organization, and China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Product Type Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By End User Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By Product Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Albumin Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Immunoglobulins Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Coagulation Factor Concentrates Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Neurology Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Hematology Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Immunology Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Critical Care Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By End User, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Hospitals and Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Clinical Research Laboratories Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Academic Institutes Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Plasma Fractionation Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles CSL Plasma, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Grifols S.A. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview BioLife Plasma Services L. P. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Octapharma Plasma, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Kedrion S.p.A Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Bio Product Laboratory Ltd. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview LFB S.A. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Japan Blood Products Organization Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

