Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2027||Bayer AG, NIPPON SODA CO., LTD, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC

Global Plant Growth Regulators market analyses the current healthcare industry situations on a large scale to provide the market developments, market size and progress estimates. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Market. The global Plant Growth Regulators market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of Buyers, Substitutes, New entrants, Competitors, and Suppliers on the market. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Plant Growth Regulators Market.

Plant growth regulators market has reached USD 2.10 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 6.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for organic food among consumers will act as a driving factor for the plant growth regulators market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the plant growth regulators market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Bayer AG, NIPPON SODA CO., LTD, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, Xiny(H.K.) Industrial Co., Ltd, ADAMA India Private Limited, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., WinField Solutions, LLC, Redox Industries Limited, Sichuan Guoguang agrochemical co.,ltd, Excel Crop Care Ltd. and Fine Americas, Inc and others.

Segmentation: Global Plant Growth Regulators Market

By Type

(Auxins, Gibberellins, Cytokinins, Ethylene, Abscisic Acid, Growth Retardants, Growth Inhibitors),

Formulation

(Water-Dispersible & Water-Soluble Granules, Wettable Powders, Solutions),

Function

(Stimulators, Promotors, Inhibitors, Retardants),

Crop Type

(Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Valent BioSciences LLC. (Chile) announced the launch of RyzUp 40SG plant growth regulator. RyzUp 40SG growth regulator is specially used in the growth of bananas plantations.

In June 2013, COTTON BOARD (U.S.) announced the launch of web cast which is designed for the cotton plant growth regulators. The webcast is to educate the manufacturers and other participants the application of cotton plant growth regulators.

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness towards the green technology

Government initiatives towards the plantation

Demand of the organic food by consumers

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulation of government for the approval of products

High cost of the organic foods

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Key points for analysis

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Drivers and restrains of the market To get a comprehensive overview of the Plant Growth Regulators market. Key developments in the market Market volume Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

