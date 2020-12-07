Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Growth Prospects and Insights on Future Scenario 2020-2027||FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Bayer AG, NIPPON SODA CO., LTD, Tata Chemicals Ltd

Plant growth regulators market has reached USD 2.10 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 6.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for organic food among consumers will act as a driving factor for the plant growth regulators market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the plant growth regulators market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Bayer AG, NIPPON SODA CO., LTD, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, Xiny(H.K.) Industrial Co., Ltd, ADAMA India Private Limited, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., WinField Solutions, LLC, Redox Industries Limited, Sichuan Guoguang agrochemical co.,ltd, Excel Crop Care Ltd. and Fine Americas, Inc and others.

Scope of Market

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of plant growth regulators market and by in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

Analysis of the various growth opportunities in the Global plant growth regulators Market for stakeholders and to provide details of competitive landscape for significant players

Competitive Analysis of the top Competitors operating in the market space along with analyzing the latest trends and business strategies used by various Companies.

Growth of the Global plant growth regulators Market industry across various geographies such as the North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key points related to the focus on plant growth regulators market like product definition, variety of application, Revenue and demand and supply statistics.

Segmentation: Global Plant Growth Regulators Market

By Type

(Auxins, Gibberellins, Cytokinins, Ethylene, Abscisic Acid, Growth Retardants, Growth Inhibitors),

Formulation

(Water-Dispersible & Water-Soluble Granules, Wettable Powders, Solutions),

Function

(Stimulators, Promotors, Inhibitors, Retardants),

Crop Type

(Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Valent BioSciences LLC. (Chile) announced the launch of RyzUp 40SG plant growth regulator. RyzUp 40SG growth regulator is specially used in the growth of bananas plantations.

In June 2013, COTTON BOARD (U.S.) announced the launch of web cast which is designed for the cotton plant growth regulators. The webcast is to educate the manufacturers and other participants the application of cotton plant growth regulators.

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness towards the green technology

Government initiatives towards the plantation

Demand of the organic food by consumers

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulation of government for the approval of products

High cost of the organic foods

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Conclusion:

The data included in this Plant Growth Regulators report is reliable, thoroughly researched and verified by the research analyst. It keeps you a step ahead by providing up dated information regarding the Industry which will help you to make faster and better decisions.

