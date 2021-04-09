Global Plant Growth Regulators Market 2021 Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments And Top Companies:FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Bayer AG, NIPPON SODA CO., LTD, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC

The Plant Growth Regulators report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2027. The data included in this Plant Growth Regulators report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Plant Growth Regulators report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Plant growth regulators market has reached USD 2.10 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a growth rate of 6.50% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for organic food among consumers will act as a driving factor for the plant growth regulators market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the plant growth regulators market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Syngenta, FMC Corporation, Nufarm Limited, Bayer AG, NIPPON SODA CO., LTD, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, Xiny(H.K.) Industrial Co., Ltd, ADAMA India Private Limited, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., WinField Solutions, LLC, Redox Industries Limited, Sichuan Guoguang agrochemical co.,ltd, Excel Crop Care Ltd. and Fine Americas, Inc and others.

Report opportunities

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Plant Growth Regulators Market Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Plant Growth Regulators market. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Plant Growth Regulators Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Plant Growth Regulators market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Plant Growth Regulators Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for plant growth regulators is accelerating because of the growing awareness towards the green technology and increase in the for food products due to rapidly growing population. Additionally, adoption of advanced farming practices and skills, inclination towards organic farming and the initiatives taken by government positively affect the plant growth regulators market. Furthermore, increasing investment in agricultural activities in developing nations, stronger product portfolio for broad-acre crops and decline in land area under cultivation extend profitable opportunities to the plant growth regulators market players.

Now the question is which are the other regions that plant growth regulators market targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Europe because of the reducing number of arable land and encouragement of government for organic farming. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2020- 2027 due to growing demand of organic food.

Segmentation: Global Plant Growth Regulators Market

By Type

(Auxins, Gibberellins, Cytokinins, Ethylene, Abscisic Acid, Growth Retardants, Growth Inhibitors),

Formulation

(Water-Dispersible & Water-Soluble Granules, Wettable Powders, Solutions),

Function

(Stimulators, Promotors, Inhibitors, Retardants),

Crop Type

(Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals)

North America dominates the plant growth regulators market because of the growing demand for organic food which is expected to propel the demand for the products in the region.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Valent BioSciences LLC. (Chile) announced the launch of RyzUp 40SG plant growth regulator. RyzUp 40SG growth regulator is specially used in the growth of bananas plantations.

In June 2013, COTTON BOARD (U.S.) announced the launch of web cast which is designed for the cotton plant growth regulators. The webcast is to educate the manufacturers and other participants the application of cotton plant growth regulators.

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness towards the green technology

Government initiatives towards the plantation

Demand of the organic food by consumers

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulation of government for the approval of products

High cost of the organic foods

Key points for analysis

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Drivers and restrains of the market To get a comprehensive overview of the Plant Growth Regulators market. Key developments in the market Market volume Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

