Global Plant Genomics Market: Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2027 | Eurofins Scientific, Illumina Inc, Nrgene

Market Insights

Plant genomics market is expected to reach at a CAGR growth rate of 8.40% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for the improved crop varieties is driving the market growth.

Major Market Players Covered in The Plant Genomics Market Are:

The major players covered in the plant genomics market report are eurofins scientific, Illumina Inc, NRGene, Neogen Corporation, Agilent, LC Sciences.LLC, Traitgenetics GmbH, Keygene, Novogene Co.Ltd, GeneWiz, BGI, Genotypic Technology, among other domestic and global players.

Global Plant Genomics Market Scope and Segments

Plant genomics market is segmented on the basis of type, trait, objectives and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• On the basis of type, the plant genomics market is segmented into molecular engineering, genetic engineering and genome editing and others.

• Based on trait, the plant genomics market is segmented into yield improvement, disease resistance, herbicide tolerance and insect resistance and abiotic stress tolerance.

• Based on the objectives, the plant genomics market is segmented into DNA extraction & purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, genotyping, gene expression profiling, marker-assisted selection, GMO-trait purity testing, hybrid purity testing, targeted resequencing, DNA Parentage testing, QTL mapping, and genetic disease.

• Based on the application, the plant genomics market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, sugar crops, ornamentals and alfalfa.

Regional Analysis

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Plant Genomics Market:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

