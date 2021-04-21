Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027
The global Plant Biotechnology Services market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Plant biotechnology, also known as green biotechnology, is the discipline that uses natural phenomena and biodiversity for the enhancement of agriculture and food quality.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Plant Biotechnology Services market include:
Eurofins Scientific SE
GenScript Biotech Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Agilent Technologies
Application Synopsis
The Plant Biotechnology Services Market by Application are:
Research Institutes
Pharmaceuticals Companies
Biotechnology Companies
By type
Genomics Services
Analytical Chemistry
Cellular Imaging
Forage Analysis
Transformation Services
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Plant Biotechnology Services Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Plant Biotechnology Services Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Plant Biotechnology Services Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Plant Biotechnology Services Market in Major Countries
7 North America Plant Biotechnology Services Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Plant Biotechnology Services Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Plant Biotechnology Services Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Plant Biotechnology Services Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global Plant Biotechnology Services market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
