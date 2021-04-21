Global Plant Biotechnology Services Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

The global Plant Biotechnology Services market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Plant biotechnology, also known as green biotechnology, is the discipline that uses natural phenomena and biodiversity for the enhancement of agriculture and food quality.

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the Plant Biotechnology Services market include:

Eurofins Scientific SE

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Application Synopsis

The Plant Biotechnology Services Market by Application are:

Research Institutes

Pharmaceuticals Companies

Biotechnology Companies

By type

Genomics Services

Analytical Chemistry

Cellular Imaging

Forage Analysis

Transformation Services

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Plant Biotechnology Services Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Plant Biotechnology Services Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Plant Biotechnology Services Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Plant Biotechnology Services Market in Major Countries

7 North America Plant Biotechnology Services Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Plant Biotechnology Services Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Plant Biotechnology Services Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Plant Biotechnology Services Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global Plant Biotechnology Services market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Report Key Audience

Plant Biotechnology Services manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Plant Biotechnology Services

Plant Biotechnology Services industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Plant Biotechnology Services industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis

Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players

6 months analyst support along with the data in excel

