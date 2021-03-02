Global Plant Based Meat Market – Growing vegan and flexitarian population across the world

Government bodies across various countries are promoting the consumption of plant-based meat substitutes, owing to the health benefits offered by these products as well as environmental concerns associated with animal-based meat. Also, government bodies are actively investing in research and product development activities for plant-based meat.

The global plant based meat market accounted for US$ 3.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.8%.

The report “Global Plant Based Meat Market, By Source (Soy Based, Gluten Based and Mycoprotein), By Product (Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan, Mushrooms, Quorn and Other), By End-Users (Households, Food Industry and Horeca), By Distribution (Direct, and Indirect), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In October 2020, Impossible Foods Inc. expanded its presence by introducing its flagship product, Impossible Burger, in the Canadian market. The company has made its product available in about 600 Sobeys family stores and on the retailer’s online grocery home delivery service. This will enable the company to expand its retail footprint in the market.

In September 2020, Beyond Meat rolled out its new product, Beyond Meatballs, which will start being available in the grocery stores across the US. This product will fulfill the consumer demand for nutritious and easy-to-prepare products made from plant-based ingredients.

In March 2019, Impossible Foods launch its plant-based meat with a variety of dishes available at eight restaurants throughout Singapore.

In March 2019, Beyond Meat launched a plant-based ground beef product to meet the rising consumer demands and enhance its plant-based meat product portfolio.

Analyst View:

Increasing research and development of plant-based meat

Consumers in the modern age are now being health conscious and are being more considerate on food intake. There is increasing health awareness among the consumers about meat adulteration when it comes to meat consumption. As a result consumers are now gradually shifting their diet to vegetarian or organic products. And there are many health benefits associated with vegan products. These factors can help drive the demand for plant based meat products among its consumers. Continuous efforts in research & development by plant-based meat manufacturers, in terms of better aroma, texture, longer shelf life, and better nutritious profiles, are projected to escalate the growth of the global plant-based meat market in the coming years. The growing health concerns, rising number of animal-borne diseases, and growing demand for clean label and natural products are factors that are projected to drive the growth of the plant-based meat industry during the forecast period. Growing consumer interest in plant-based diets, coupled with the rising awareness about animal rights, is expected to drive the market growth.

Growing plant-based meat industry

A rising number of individuals following a vegan diet will augment the market growth. Soy as a raw material consists of all the standard (nine) amino acids, which are essential for the overall growth. Its ability to enhance the water absorption, solubility, emulsification, viscosity, anti-oxidation, and texture of the final product is likely to drive the demand for soy in plant-based meat products over the coming years.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Plant-Based Meat Market”, By Source (Soy Based, Gluten Based and Mycoprotein), By Product (Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan, Mushrooms, Quorn and Other), By End-Users (Households, Food Industry and Horeca), By Distribution (Direct, and Indirect), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global plant based meat market accounted for US$ 3.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of source, product, end-users, distribution and region.

Depending upon, the soya-based segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Among these sources, soy based sources are being anticipated to have higher volume share due to its increasing popularity among its consumers.

Depending upon the product, the tofu has been considered as one of the preferred plant based meat dish since it is made from soybeans and high in protein and calcium. Moreover it has been a favorite food for Asian cuisine for ages.

In terms of end-users, the plant based meat products are largely consumed by the household and HoReCa sectors due to its easy availability at lesser cost. Hence the volume sales have been anticipated to be high in these sectors.

On the basis of distribution, plant based meat market can be segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment for plant based meat product can be further sub segmented into Modern Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Food Stores and E-Retailers. The number of internet users is expected to surge in the coming years. Owing to these factors, many manufacturers, producers have been going online to promote its product and services. Hence distribution through E-Retailers is expected to grow at a significant rate.

By region, Asia Pacific region has been anticipated to have higher share in terms of volume and value sales due to the increasing popularity of plant based meat market among the consumers. Moreover, Tofu and Tempeh have been considered to be the staple food in the Asian regions especially in China, Japan and Korea. MEA and North America regions are considered to be the emerging market for this market due to consumer’s shift in diet from meat consumption to vegan or vegetarian products.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Plant-Based-Meat-Market-4580

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global plant based meat market includes Impossible Foods Inc., Beyond Meat, Parabel USA Inc, and Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Garden Protein International, Inc., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Morningstar Farms LLC and Quorn Foods, Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4580

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Plant Based Meat Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Source Market Snippet, By Product Market Snippet, By End-User Market Snippet, By Distribution Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Plant Based Meat Market, By Source, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Soy Based Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Gluten Based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Mycoprotein Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Plant Based Meat Market, By Product, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Tofu Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Tempeh Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Seitan Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Mushrooms Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Quorn Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Plant Based Meat Market, By End-Users, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Household Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Food Industry Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Horeca Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Plant Based Meat Market, By Distribution, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Direct Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Indirect Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Plant Based Meat Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Source, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Source, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Source, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Source, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Source, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-User, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles Impossible Foods Inc. Company Overview Type Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies Beyond Meat Parabel USA Inc Archer Daniels Midland Company E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Garden Protein International Inc. Amy’s Kitchen Inc. Morningstar Farms LLC Quorn Foods, Inc.

The Last Word Future Impact

About Us

Contact

List of Tables

TABLE List of data sources

TABLE Market drivers; Impact Analysis

TABLE Market restraints; Impact Analysis

TABLE Plant Based Meat Market: Type Snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Type

TABLE Global Plant Based Meat Market, by Type 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Plant Based Meat Market: Transfer Method Snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Transfer Method

TABLE Global Plant Based Meat Market, by Transfer Method 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Plant Based Meat Market: Application Snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Application

TABLE Global Plant Based Meat Market, by Application 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Plant Based Meat Market: End-user Snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by End-user

TABLE Global Plant Based Meat Market, by End-user 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Plant Based Meat Market: Regional snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Region

TABLE Global Plant Based Meat Market, by Region 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Plant Based Meat Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Plant Based Meat Market, by Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Plant Based Meat Market, by Transfer Method, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Plant Based Meat Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Plant Based Meat Market, by End-user, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Europe Plant Based Meat Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Europe Plant Based Meat Market, by Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Europe Plant Based Meat Market, by Transfer Method, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Plant Based Meat Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Plant Based Meat Market, by End-user, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Asia Pacific Plant Based Meat Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Asia Pacific Plant Based Meat Market, by Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Asia Pacific Plant Based Meat Market, by Transfer Method, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Asia Pacific Plant Based Meat Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Asia Pacific Plant Based Meat Market, by End-user, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Latin America Plant Based Meat Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Latin America Plant Based Meat Market, by Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Latin America Plant Based Meat Market, by Transfer Method, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Latin America Plant Based Meat Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Latin America Plant Based Meat Market, by End-user, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Middle East and Africa Plant Based Meat Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Middle East and Africa Plant Based Meat Market, by Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Middle East and Africa Plant Based Meat Market, by Transfer Method, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Middle East and Africa Plant Based Meat Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

TABLE Middle East and Africa Plant Based Meat Market, by End-user, 2019-2029 (USD Million)

List of Figures

FIGURE Plant Based Meat Market segmentation

FIGURE Market research methodology

FIGURE Value chain analysis

FIGURE Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

FIGURE Market Attractiveness Analysis

FIGURE COVID-19 Impact Analysis

FIGURE Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Comparison Study

FIGURE Competitive Landscape; Key company market share analysis, 2019

FIGURE Type segment market share analysis, 2020 & 2029

FIGURE Type segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Transfer Method segment market share analysis, 2020 & 2029

FIGURE Transfer Method segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Application segment market share analysis, 2020 & 2029

FIGURE Application segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE End-user segment market share analysis, 2020 & 2029

FIGURE End-user segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Regional segment market share analysis, 2020 & 2029

FIGURE Regional segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE North America Plant Based Meat Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Europe Plant Based Meat Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Asia Pacific Plant Based Meat Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Latin America Plant Based Meat Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Middle East and Africa Plant Based Meat Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE North America market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE U.S. Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Canada Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Europe Plant Based Meat Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE Germany Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Spain Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Italy Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE UK Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE France Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of the Europe Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Asia Pacific Plant Based Meat Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE India Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE China Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Japan Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE South Korea Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of APAC Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Latin America Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Latin America Plant Based Meat Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE Brazil Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Mexico Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Argentina Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of LATAM Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Middle East and Africa Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Middle East and Africa Plant Based Meat Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE Saudi Arabia Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE United Arab Emirates Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of Middle East and Africa Plant Based Meat Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com