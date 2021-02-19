Global Plant-Based Beverages Market is expected to grow at CAGR during forecast period 2016-2026

The growing awareness regarding the benefits of plant-based products, and the increase in the vegan population are the significant factors that are enhancing the demand for plant-based beverages and other products. Besides, growth in health awareness, rise in per capita income, and growing consciousness toward chemical-free products are some of the main elements that fuel the market development.

However, exceptional benefits related to conventional milk and milk-based products, as well as the importance of low-cholesterol and regular low-fat milk and milk-based products, confine the market growth. Nevertheless, the market is expected to offer attractive business opportunities due to an increase in lactose intolerance and a surge in inquiries for soy, rice, and almond milk proteins in the global market. Moreover, the novelty in sources and flavors of plant-based food & beverages brings a better chance for the players working in the market. Though, fluctuating prices of raw materials and high prices act as a significant limitation for this market.

Growth Drivers

Increase in Overall Health Consciousness

The introduction of supplementary healthy ingredients by diverse market players is a significant feature that propels the development of the market. The increasing emphasis on health and wellness among customers will aid the growth of the plant-based beverages market. The rising chronic ailments such as diabetes, circulatory diseases, and obesity have compelled consumers to look for healthier alternatives for their preferred meals. In addition to this, innovative wrapping solutions presented by manufacturers will appeal the consumption to an increasing number of consumers.

Increase in Awareness Concerning the Benefits of Plant-based Products and Growth in Vegan population

An increase in awareness related to the benefits of plant-based products and growth in the number of people consuming vegan products are the main factors that increase the demand for plant-based beverages and other products.

Plant-based beverages have created an ample space among the customers who need nutrients in their regular diets. The non-dairy drinks have a high amount of fibers, minerals, vitamins, and other phytonutrients, providing all the nourishing benefits to the customers. The consumers, who prefer a variety of savors and taste in their milk, extensively use plant-based beverages. Besides, some people are not inclined or are allergic to dairy milk, and they feel a deficiency in getting dairy nutrients. For them, plant-based nutrients can be the best choice due to the presence of all the required nutrients similar to that of dairy products.

Competitive Landscape

The known names in this market are WhiteWave Foods Company, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta Inc., Earth’s Own Food Inc., Living Harvest Foods Inc., Kikkoman Corporation, Rebel Kitchen, Organic Valley, Panos Brands LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Eden Foods Inc. and some others.

Recent Development

In March 2017, THE Coca-Cola Company acquired Unilever’s Ades plant-based beverages business. This acquisition will help the company to expand its portfolio of healthy drinks in the Latin American region. Ades is well-known for selling soy-based products in that region, and this union will aid the company to expand the market.

By Source

Fruits

Nuts

Rice

Soy

Others

By Type

RTD Tea & Coffee

Plant-Based Milk

Juices

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the Global Plant-Based Beverages Market size, in terms of value.

To examine the market segmentation carefully and estimate the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Plant-Based Beverages Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and their leading countries.

To outline, categorize and project the Global Plant-Based Beverages Market based on the Source, Type, Distribution Channel and Region.

To study the trends, innovations in tastes, nutrients required and other developments related to source, type and distribution channel within the Global Plant-based Beverage Market.

To highlight market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, strategic profiles, and market shares.

