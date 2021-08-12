Global Pizza Box Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global pizza box market is expected to grow from $2.15 billion in 2020 to $2.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the pizza box market is mainly due to increasing demand for fast-food. The market is expected to reach $3.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

The pizza box market consists of sales of pizza boxes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture pizza boxes. A pizza box is a box used to deliver pizzas. Pizza boxes are made of corrugated cardboard, which is made up of three layers of paper liners soldered together. This content is blended, written, and then sent through a die machine, which cuts out vents and wrinkles before folding it into a pizza box. The major aim of a pizza box is to keep the pizza warm while maintaining the food quality.

The pizza box market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the pizza box market are Smurfit Kappa Group, Georgia-Pacific, New Method Packaging, Pratt Industries Inc., Magnum Packaging, DS Smith, International Paper, Huhtamaki Oyj, Rengo Co. Ltd, BillerudKorsnäs AB, and Rsg Packagings Pvt Ltd.

The global pizza box market is segmented –

1) By Box Type: Whole Pizza Boxes, Pizza Slice Boxes

2) By Material Type: Corrugated Paperboard, Clay Coated Cardboard

3) By Print Type: Printed Boxes, Non-Printed Boxes

4) By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

5) By Application: Restaurant, Commissary, Supermarket, Other

The pizza box market report describes and explains the global pizza box market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The pizza box report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global pizza box market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pizza box market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

