Global Piroctone Olamine Market is estimated to be 93.9 Million USD by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%

The Global Piroctone Olamine Market is estimated to be 93.9 Million USD by 2026 from USD 65.4 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2026. Piroctone Olamine is a compound used in shampoos to relieve itching or scaling and other scalp related problems. This also helps in treating fungal or bacterial infections. The demand for the piroctone olamine is increasing due to its benefits and easy availability in the market. This is mainly used for psoriasis treatment, anti-dandruff treatment, anti-hair fall treatment, anti-dryness of the scalp, and other treatments. Increasing hair problems, including hair fall, dandruff, itchy scalp, and dryness due to climate change, high pollution, and changing lifestyle, are key factors that support the market’s growth. Besides, increasing awareness among individuals about this compound’s beneficial properties resulted in a rising demand for a medicated shampoo. However, the high cost of medicated shampoo is a key factor expected to hamper the target market to a certain extent.

Growth Drivers

Increasing young population

Growth chances for the market lie in the growing young population and their occurrence to control dandruff using shampoos. The rise in the consciousness overusing this chemical compound in shampoos formula, which has enormous benefits, is also making probabilities for the market’s development. The growing acceptance of medicated shampoo among consumers and rising consumer spending on personal care products subsequent in increasing demand for a medicated shampoo.

Growing hair related problems

Due to consumers’ exposure to extreme sunlight, unsanitary environment, and other damaging chemicals in day-to-day life, there have been rising worries over many hair related issues caused due to it. Consequently, over the past couple of years, the world has seen an increase in demand for different hair care products, which also triggered shampoos’ demand for piroctone olamine.

Global Piroctone Olamine Market: Segmentation

The Purity piroctone olamine market is divided into two, More than 98% and More than 99%. Based on Sales Channel, the E-commerce segment is predictable to register substantial growth in the global piroctone olamine market due to high consumer liking for online shopping. Also, increasing e-commerce platform across the globe is probable to support this segment’s growth.

Recent Developments

Charlotte, September 9, 2020 – Clariant, one of the leading suppliers of sustainable ingredients and solutions for the Industrial Lubricants Segment has launched a new and innovative phosphate ester offering outstanding performance and superior sustainability in metalworking fluid formulations.

May 2019, The Kumar Organic team participated at Supplier’s Day 2019 organized by the NEW YORK Society of Cosmetic Chemists. This has held in New York at the Javits Centre in May 2019. More than 100 customers visit the KOPL stall and engaged in fruitful business discussions.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia . Product/Service Segmentation By Purity, By Application, By Sales Channel, By Region Key Players The leading players considered for market analysis are 3C Pharmchem, Chemspec Chemicals, Clariant, HubeiDixinChemical,KolonLifeScience,KumarOrganicProducts,Somu Group, Spec Chem Group, Yantai Aurora Chemical , Aakash Chemicals and Dye-Stuffs,XiaoGan ShenYuan Chem Pharm,Shanghai Aladdin Bio-Chem Technology,Wuhan HengHeDa and many others.

By Purity

More than 98 %

More than 99%

By Application

Shampoo and Hair Care Products

Cosmetics

Washing Supplies

By Sales Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Medical Stores

E-commerce

Convenience stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Business Questions Answer by the Report

How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region, and one will be the fastest – growing, and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

