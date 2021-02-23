Global Pipeline Transportation Market Potential, End-User, Key Manufacturers, Competitive Analysis

This market report gives one of the best solutions to know the trends and openings in this industry. This report offers perspective of the market place with its far-reaching market bits of knowledge and investigation. This Market report contains part of highlights to offer for this industry which includes general market conditions, trends, key players, openings, and land investigation. Furthermore, this report gives predominant market perspective of view regarding item slants, showcasing procedure, future items, new geological markets, future occasions, deals systems, client activities or behaviors.

Pipeline transportation market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be factored out to the increasing levels of infrastructural development from the various developing regions of the world.

What are the major business growth drivers?

Declining infrastructure of pipelines available presently; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

High demands for various energy sources from the various different market segments; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of pipelines provide an cost-efficient environmentally conscious method of transportation of various products also acts as a market driver

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Key Segmentation of Global Pipeline Transportation Market

By Type (Oil & Gas, Coal, Water, Others),

Pipeline Type (Gathering Pipeline, Transmission Pipeline, Distribution Pipeline, Feeder Pipeline),

Solution (Security Solution, Automation & Control Solution, Integrity & Tracking Solution,

Network Communication Solution),

Services (Consulting Services, Management Services, Maintenance & Support Services),

End-User (Transportation, Refiners & Manufacturers, Agriculture, Heating Resources),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pipeline transportation market are Enterprise Products Partners L.P.; IDS GmbH; Emerson Electric Co.; BAKER & O’BRIEN, INC.; ABB; Alstom; Schneider Electric; Siemens; Esri; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Trimble Inc.; TechnipFMC plc; Yokogawa Electric Corporation; ORBCOMM; Weatherford; Baker Hughes; Honeywell; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; John Wood Group PLC; Metso Corporation among others.

In July 2019, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced that they had entered into an agreement with Chevron Corporation’s subsidiary “Chevron U.S.A. Inc. The agreement has been finalized for the transportation, storage and marine terminaling services of crude oil. This will enable a streamlined way for Chevron’s products to be commercialized in the market

In December 2017, Siemens announced the availability of “Pipeline 4.0” helping in the engineering and entire lifecycle for pipeline related products. This solution will be made available for midstream pipeline operators of North American region and the various services made available through this technology are data analytics, cyber security and life cycle service

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Pipeline Transportation Market

Pipeline Transportation Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Pipeline Transportation Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Pipeline Transportation Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Pipeline Transportation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Pipeline Transportation Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Pipeline Transportation

Global Pipeline Transportation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

