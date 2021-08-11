Global Pipeline Safety Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global pipeline safety market is expected to grow from $7.02 billion in 2020 to $7.75 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.37%. The growth in the pipeline safety market is mainly due to the network monitoring, increased spending for pipeline infrastructure by oil and gas companies, growing concerns over pipeline security, demand for leak detection, and the increase in the oil and gas leakage incidence/accidents. The market is expected to reach $11.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.67%.

The pipeline safety market consists of sales of pipelines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide software technology and solutions to protect and secure pipelines that carry energy products such as crude oil, natural gas, and other fuels. Integration of pipeline safety into pipelines allows monitoring and controlling the main network connectivity and also has various benefits such as reduction of liability, less insurance cost, and low administration cost.

The pipeline safety market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the pipeline safety market are BAE Systems, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, ABB Group, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., AVEVA, Senstar, Perma-Pipe, Future Fiber Technologies, Leater, Total Safety, TTK, Rockwell Automation Inc, Cisco Systems, HCL Technologies, and ESRI Inc.

The global pipeline safety market is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By End User: Natural Gas, Crude Oil, Refined Products, Others

3) By Application: Onshore, Offshore

The pipeline safety market report describes and explains the global pipeline safety market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The pipeline safety report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global pipeline safety market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pipeline safety market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

