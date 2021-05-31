Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market is estimated to surpass ~US$ 40 by 2027: TMR

Key Highlights

As per the TMR, the global physical vapor deposition market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 40.1 Bn by the end of 2027 progressing from US$ 19.2 Bn in 2018. The market is predicted to rise at a healthy 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

Rising Application of Microelectronics to Help Market Gain Momentum

The demand for the physical vapor deposition is increasing in the electronics industry as they have adopted PVD on a large scale. In addition, rising demand for microelectronics in various applications such as automotive industry, data storage, medical equipment, solar products, architectural glasses are acting as the growth driver for the global physical vapor deposition market. PVD coating is widely employed in cutting tools by providing advanced oxidation resistance, outstanding wear resistance, improved cutting speed and feed rate, and many other benefits. Thus, PVD in cutting tools is expected to grow in coming years. Furthermore, flourishing automotive and construction industries are expected to accelerate the demand in the physical vapor deposition market in coming years. Increasing focus on the incorporation of green power technologies in their energy mixes is creating high demand for effective solar energy products, which, in turn, is also expected to drive the market.

Among various classification by category in which physical vapor deposition market is divided, PVD equipment segment leads the market by holding nearly half of the share in the market in 2018. This segment is considered one of the most lucrative segment for the growth of the market. During the forecast period, PVD equipment segment is expected to maintain its dominance mainly because of high costs of PVD equipment. Based on geography, Asia Pacific leads the market by holding 40% of the global market shares in 2018. The value of the market in this region is expected to double by the end of forecast period.

High Initial Investment from New Entrants to Restrict Market Entry

There are certain restraining factors affecting the growth of the market. One of the major factors is stringent patent protection laws on existing PVD technologies. Due to strict laws, the market entry by the new entrants has become more difficult, thus, reducing the chance of healthy competition among the various leading as well as small players in the market. Moreover, patent protection is likely to increase initial investment required by new players that may lead to a possibility of market monopoly in coming years.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market High Degree of Competition

The global physical vapor deposition market witnesses a high degree competition among the leading players and entry barriers is restricted for the new and small players. Entry barriers are strict due to extensive patent protection provided to PVD technologies, materials, process, and systems. Over 200 patents have further limited expansion of small companies, as they need to be authorized under patents that have limited their scope of growth. According to the report, the leading players in market; some of the leading players are Mustang Vacuum Systems, Applied Materials, Inc., Singulus Technologies AG, Silfex Inc. (Lam Research Corp.), and IHI Corporation.

Key Developments in Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market

In September 2018, Moorfield Nanotechnology Limited announced that the company has appointed a new distributor Nano Vacuum Pty Ltd, for their PVD, CVD and etch products for the Australia and New Zealand region.

