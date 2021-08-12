Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global physical vapor deposition market is expected to grow from $16.22 billion in 2020 to $17.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81%. The growth in the physical vapor deposition market is mainly due to the increasing demand for various coating materials by end-users. The market is expected to reach $24.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.74%.

The physical vapor deposition market consists of sales of physical vapor deposition equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture physical vapor deposition equipment. Physical vapor deposition refers to several different vacuum deposition techniques that can be used to create thin films and coatings. Physical vapor deposition is described as a method in which a material transforms from a condensed to a vapor phase before returning to a thin film condensed phase.

The physical vapor deposition market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the physical vapor deposition market are Applied Materials, Advanced Energy Industries, Platit, Semicore Equipment, Angstrom Engineering, Singulus Technologies, Veeco Instruments, AJA International, Oerlikon Balzers, IHI HAUZER, Intevac, Impact Coatings, Mustang Vacuum Systems, CHA Industries, Kurt J. Lesker, HEF, Tokyo Electron, Richter Precision, and KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services.

The global physical vapor deposition market is segmented –

1) By Type: PVD Equipment, PVD Materials, PVD Services

2) By Process: Thermal Evaporation, Sputter Deposition

3) By Application: Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment, Others

The physical vapor deposition market report describes and explains the global physical vapor deposition market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The physical vapor deposition report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global physical vapor deposition market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global physical vapor deposition market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

