Global Physical, Engineering, And Life Sciences Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global physical, engineering, and life sciences market is expected to grow from $455.83 billion in 2020 to $484.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $709.76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Physical, engineering, and life sciences establishments are engaged in conducting research and experimental development in physical, engineering, and life sciences such as agriculture, environmental, botany, electronics, chemistry, fisheries, forests, mathematics, veterinary and other allied subjects. Research and development activities of physical engineering and life sciences organizations are funded by public sector organizations and commercial establishments. These organizations monetize their research findings, patents or products to fund their research activities.

The physical, engineering, and life sciences market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the physical, engineering, and life sciences market are IQVIA Holdings Inc, Battelle Memorial Institute, Syneos Health Inc, PRA Health Sciences Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PAREXEL International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, Medpace Holdings Inc, Albany Molecular Research Inc, Hitachi High Technologies America Inc, PDL BioPharma Inc, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLC, Los Alamos National Laboratory, AKKA Technologies (France), Qinetiq Group (UK), WuXi Apptec (China)., Argonne National Laboratory.

The global physical, engineering, and life sciences market is segmented –

1) By Type: Physical And Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences Services

2) By Entities: Organizations, Sole Traders, Partnerships

The physical, engineering, and life sciences market report describes and explains the global physical, engineering, and life sciences market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The physical, engineering, and life sciences report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global physical, engineering, and life sciences market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global physical, engineering, and life sciences market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

