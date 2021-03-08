Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Analysis of Industry, Predominant Players And Market Growth With Top Countries Data 2026||nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc, Hospital Supply Company Pvt. Ltd

Global phototherapy equipment market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.02 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising increase in neonatal jaundice occurrence, increasing number of premature and low-weight birth and increase in skin disease.

By using Phototherapy Equipment market research report, organizations can gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends, and spending traits of the customers. This comprehensive marketing report provides real world market research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Global Phototherapy Equipment market report also covers five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-phototherapy-equipment-market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global phototherapy equipment market are General Electric, Signify Holding. , Natus Medical Incorporated., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd, Atom Medical Corp. , nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc, Hospital Supply Company Pvt. Ltd., The Daavlin Company., Endodoctor GmbH. Hospital and Homecare Medical Devices Co. LTD , Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Kernel Medical Equipment Co.,LTD. VirtualExpo Group , Olives India., Healicom Medical Equipment Co Ltd., DermNet New Zealand Trust., avihealthcare, Krupa Medi Scan, Korrida Medical Systems, among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing neonatal jaundice occurrence is driving the growth of the market

The number of premature and low-weight births is increasing which is propelling the growth of the market

Increased skin disease rates is boosting the growth of the market,

Launch of technologically advanced phototherapy equipment and growing led-based phototherapy equipment implementation is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High utilization of additional treatment methods is hampering the growth of the market

Strict FDA supervisory guidelines for the sanction of new devices is restricting the growth of the market

Product recollection is hindering the growth of the market

Speak to Analyst and Get Free Customized Information about Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-phototherapy-equipment-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Safaricom Foundation introduced an infant Sh8 million unit. It helps to enhance motherly and neo-natal healthcare services in the Lamu by installation of new incubators, newborn baby oxygen masks, a phototherapy unit, and digital equipment. This facility ensures better healthcare for Lamu residents.

In March 2019, Aesthetic Technology Ltd announced the launch of Tri-Wave MD and the Flex, designed for photodynamic therapy. That device supplies all three wavelengths at an enhanced optical power concurrently. The Flex has also delivered the same feature as Tri-Wave MD deliver but it can also use on face and body. The innovations associated with these products will help the company capture a greater market share and expand its

Segmentation: Global Phototherapy Equipment Market

Phototherapy Equipment Market By Product

CFL Phototherapy

LED Phototherapy

Others

Phototherapy Equipment Market By type

Conventional Phototherapy Equipment

Conventional Phototherapy Equipment With Fluorescent Lamps

Full-Body Phototherapy Equipment

Partial-Body Phototherapy Equipment

Conventional Phototherapy Equipment With Compact Fluorescent Lamps

Led-Based Phototherapy Equipment

Fiber-optic Phototherapy Equipment

Phototherapy Equipment Market By Disease Indication

Neonatal Jaundice

Skin Diseases

Psoriasis

Eczema

Other Skin Diseases

Others

Phototherapy Equipment Market By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Phototherapy Equipment Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Enquire Here Get customization & check discount for report @: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-phototherapy-equipment-market

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Phototherapy Equipment market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Phototherapy Equipment Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2019 to 2026 has been provided to determine the market potential.

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com