Global Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market is expected to grow from $2.88 billion in 2020 to $3.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market is expected to reach $4.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market consists of sales of photoresist & photoresist ancillaries and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture photoresist and photoresist ancillaries which are used in wiring configuration in multi-layered semiconductors for manufacturing laptops, music players, mobile phones, servers, and household machines among others. A photoresist is a natural polymer that improves its biochemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet light. Photoresist ancillary materials are used simultaneously with photoresists such as anti-reflective coatings, developers, photoresist strippers, and edge bead removers.

The photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market are Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd., JSR Corporation, DuPont, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Electronic Materials, Merck KGaA, Allresist GmbH, Micro Resist Technology GmbH, Avantor Performance Materials Inc., Kemlab, and DJ MicroLaminates.

The global photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market is segmented –

1) By Type: ArF Immersion, KrF, ArF Dry, g- and i-line

2) By Ancillaries Type: Anti-Reflective Coatings, Remover, Developer, Others

3) By Application: Semiconductors And ICS, LCDs, Printed Circuit Boards, Others

The photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market report describes and explains the global photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The photoresist & photoresist ancillaries report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global photoresist & photoresist ancillaries market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

