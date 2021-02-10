Global Photoacoustic Tomography Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

In this credible Global Photoacoustic Tomography Market report, a study about market overview is performed by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, this report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. This is the most relatable, exclusive, and commendable market research report formulated by focusing on definite business needs. The competitive analysis conducted in this report covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape. To gain meaningful market insights and thrive in this competitive market place, this Global Photoacoustic Tomography Market research report plays a key role.

Global Photoacoustic Tomography Market By Type (Photoacoustic Tomography, Photoacoustic Microscopy, Intravascular Photoacoustic Imaging), Application (Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Lymphatic, Diagnosis & Monitoring, Clinical Research, Others), Geometry (Planar, Cylindrical, Spherical), End User (Hospitals Diagnostics, Imaging Centers, Academic and Research Institutes), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major companies functioning in global photoacoustic tomography market are PerkinElmer Inc., Bruker, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Mediso Ltd, MILabs B.V., Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V. MR Solutions, Aspect Imaging, Canon India Pvt Ltd., OPOTEK LLC, Hitachi Medical Systems Holding., LI-COR, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Siemens, PreXion, iThera Medical, kibero among others

Market Analysis: Global Photoacoustic Tomography Market

Global photoacoustic tomography market is expected to rise with the substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Adoption of photoacoustic tomography imaging technology in the medical sector is boosting the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Global photoacoustic tomography market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of photoacoustic tomography market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Photoacoustic Tomography Market

Photoacoustic tomography (PAT) is an emerging technology which is used for clinical practices and preclinical research. It is a hybrid technique and performs by the optical absorption from either endogenous chromophores, such as deoxy-hemoglobin and oxy-hemoglobin. It is widely used in Cardiovascular Diseases, Lymphatic and Diagnosis & Monitoring among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing pre-clinical studies related to photoacoustic tomography in various academic and research institutes will boost the market growth

Increase in imaging technique of photoacoustic tomography is driving the market

Strategic initiative by companies has escalate the market growth

Government support in the development and funding can fuel this market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints

High investment and cost of equipment and installation is hindering the market growth

Limitations of the Photoacoustic Imaging techniques procedure is hampering the growth of the market

Strict government regulation will also restrict this market growth

Segmentation: Global Photoacoustic Tomography Market

By Type

Photoacoustic Tomography

Photoacoustic Microscopy

Intravascular Photoacoustic Imaging

Application

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Lymphatic Diagnosis & Monitoring

Clinical Research

Others

End User

Hospitals Diagnostics

Imaging Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

By Geometry

Planar

Cylindrical

Spherical

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, researchers of Purdue University developed a new biomedical technology by the combination of optical and ultrasound technology named as motorized photoacoustic holder, later called photoacoustic tomography. This will provide real-time compositional information about body tissue without the need for contrast agents along with better depth penetration which is helpful for the health care professional and patients

In February 2017, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., introduced Vevo LAZR-X, which is having specification in superior image resolution and 3100. Ultrasound system by providing uneven resolution. With this launch the company has enhanced its product portfolio in the market

