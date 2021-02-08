Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025)

The global photoacoustic imaging market was valued at USD 40.0 million in 2019 and is predicted to reach USD 170.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the major factors responsible for the growth of photoacoustic imaging across the globe are increasing number of cancer cases, growing adoption of advanced treatments, growing healthcare expenditure, and growing aging population.

Globally, Governments, as well as industry players, are investing into the acquisition of healthcare equipment. Healthcare providers are anticipated to witness huge drop in their profit margin. According to a research published ‘‘The Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Radiology Practices’’ on April 15, 2020 on Radiological Society of North America, the net decrease in demand for non-COVID-19 related health care and concomitant capacity expansion are encouraging developments for the collective public health response.

On the basis of indication, the global photoacoustic imaging market is categorized into oncology, cardiology, and others. During the forecast period, the oncology category is expected to be the faster growing category. The major factor driving the growth of this category is growing usage of photoacoustic imaging systems for cancer diagnosis, mainly breast cancer.

North America is the largest revenue contributor in the photoacoustic imaging market. The growing aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing incidence of chronic diseases in the region are the key factors responsible for its growth.

Some of the major players operating in the global photoacoustic imaging market include Verasonics Inc., Vibronix Inc., FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., illumiSonics Inc., EKSPLA, InnoLas Laser GmbH, PhotoSound Technologies Inc., Teem Photonics, TomoWave Laboratories Inc., and Seno Medical Instruments Inc.

