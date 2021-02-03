Global Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment Market Set to Boom With Top Booming Companies-Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical,Danone Nutricia ,Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,Abbott,Promin Metabolics

PHENYLKETONURIA (PKU) TREATMENT MARKET is rising at substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market can be attributed to increasing incidence rate of phenylketonuria, growing research in the field of genomics and biotechnology, increasing awareness about the phenylketonuria, change in lifestyle of the people, rising per capita income in emerging markets and development in the health care industry.

The market insights covered in the large-scale Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment market research report helps with the successful launch of new product. With this report, users can achieve information about customer demographics which forms the core of any business. The report efficiently gathers, analyzes and interprets information about the market, about the product or service to be offered for sale in that market. Potential customers for the product or service and their characteristics, spending habits, location and needs of the business's target market, the industry as a whole, and the particular competitors faced are also studied in the credible Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market are

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED,Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc.,American Gene Technologies, Inc.,Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical,Danone Nutricia ,Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,Abbott,Promin Metabolics,Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc,Promin,Som innovation biotech,Synthetic Biologics, Inc..

Segmentation: Global Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment Market

­By Type

(Hyperphenylalaninemia, Mild PKU, Moderate or Variant and Classic PKU),

Drugs Type

(Kuvan, Sapropterin, Palynziq, Pagvaliase, Biopten),

Therapy Type

(Gene Therapy, Dietary Therapy),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous and Others),

End- Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence rate of phenylketonuria is driving the market growth Increasing awareness amongst the people is enhancing the market growth



Growing research in the field of genomics and bioinformatics is flourishing the market growth



Changing lifestyle is encouraging the market growth

Advancements in the health care industry and rising per capita income in emerging markets

Market Restraints

Overall high cost of treatment is hampering the market growth

Stringent government regulations is hindering the market growth

Unfavorable reimbursement is acting as a restraint for the market growth

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about Phenylketonuria is a hindering factor for the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, BioMarin received approval from the European Commission for Palynziq (pegvaliase injection) for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in patients. This drug is able to offer this important new therapy to the adults with PKU who are unable to control their [phenylalanine] levels with existing options

In May 2017, BioMarin received approval from FDA for pegvaliase-pqpz (Palynziq), a drug for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in patients. This drug is able to offer this important new therapy to adults with PKU who are unable to control their [phenylalanine] levels with existing options

