Global Phase Change Materials Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global phase change materials market is expected to grow from $0.94 billion in 2020 to $1.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the phase change market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The phase change market is expected to reach $2.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.9%.

The phase change materials market consists of sales of phase change materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which are ideal products for thermal management solutions. Phase change materials are the substances that absorb or release heat when the substance undergoes a physical state such as solid to liquid or gaseous. Phase change materials are also known as latent heat storage units, commonly used in solar power plants, waste heat recovery systems, preservation of food, pharmaceutical products, and construction.

The phase change materials market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the phase change materials market are Honeywell Electronic Materials Inc, Microtek Laboratories, Croda International, Sasol, Henkel, Climator, PCM Products, Phase Change Energy Solutions, Rubitherm Technologies, Cryopak, Outlast Technologies, Dupont, Dow Chemical Company, BASF, Puretemp, Pluss Advanced Technologies, and Cold Chain Technologies.

The global phase change materials market is segmented –

1) By Type: Organic, Inorganic, Bio-Based

2) By Encapsulation Technology: Macro, Micro, Molecular

3) By Product: Paraffin, Non-Paraffin, Salt Hydrates, Eutectics

4) By End-User: Building And Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Electronics, Transportation, Others

The phase change materials market report describes and explains the global phase change materials market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The phase change materials report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global phase change materials market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global phase change materials market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

