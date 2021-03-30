Global Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets Market 2020 Analysis By Covid-19 Impact With Market Positioning Of Key Vendors:Omnicell Inc, Liberty Software Inc, DATASCAN (DCS Pharmacy, Inc.), Oracle, Supplylogix LLC, ARxIUM, Talyst LLC

A credible Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets report also puts light on the company market share analysis and key company profiles which are the major aspects of competitive analysis. In this report, competitor strategies are also analyzed in regard of their recent developments, new product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisition which helps to guess the scope of improvement for the client business. The Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets market analysis report gives explanation on the specific and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, their preferences, and their variable likings for particular product. This information not only aids businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully.

Global pharmacy inventory management software solutions and cabinets market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in demand for solutions of automation inventory processes; increase in number of long-term care pharmacies and to minimize the cost in healthcare is a major factor driving the market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global pharmacy inventory management software solutions and cabinets market are Omnicell Inc, Liberty Software Inc, DATASCAN (DCS Pharmacy, Inc.), Oracle, Supplylogix LLC, ARxIUM, Talyst LLC, Health Business Systems Inc, BD, McKesson Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Logic ERP Solutions Pvt Ltd, Clanwilliam Health, GlobeMed Ltd and JVM CO.,LTD among others

Market Drivers

Rise in demand for solutions of automation inventory processes such as counting, warehousing and restocking among others is driving the growth of the market

Rise in number of long-term care pharmacies is contributing towards the growth of the market

To minimize the cost in healthcare is a major factor which has driven the market

Increase in the adoption of automation in the pharmacies to manage their stocks is also boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Requires rigorous practice and training while managing software which is restraining the growth of the market

Wrong entries in the software of stocks can change the inventory which hampers the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, ARxIUM has announced a launch of new mobile application for the inventory management in health system and hospital pharmacies. The company provides a platform for software which automates and manages pharmacies of all type. The software can be installed in mobile to improve inventory accuracy in health system and hospital pharmacies. The motive behind the software is to manage inventory throughout the pharmacy footprints rather than being confined only to workstations

In June 2018, Prodigy Health, which is a drug distributor announced the purchase of IntelliGuard’s Intelligent Inventory Solutions’ powering real time RFID solution for optimizing innovative technology solutions and managing the specialty pharmaceuticals in the hospital supply chain

Segmentation: Global Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets Market

By Mode of Operation

Centralized systems Software Solutions Cabinets

Decentralized systems Software Solutions Cabinets



By End User

Independent pharmacies Software Solutions Cabinets

Hospital pharmacies Software Solutions Cabinets

Long-term care centers Software Solutions Cabinets



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



