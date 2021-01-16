Global Pharmacy Automation Market 2021 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2027, key players-ScriptPro LLC, RxSafe, LLC., RxMedic Systems, Inc., MedAvail Technologies, Inc., Asteres Inc., PerceptiMed, Inc

Pharmacy automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 7,818.66 million by 2027 from USD 4,290.36 million in 2019.

Global Pharmacy automation market research report helps staying informed about the trends and opportunities in the Pharmaceutical industry very easily and quickly by saving a lot of time. As this market research report is formulated by taking into account and thoroughly understanding specific requirements of the business, it results into an excellent outcome. Besides, the report systematically gathers the information about influencing factors for the Pharmaceutical industry which contains customer behaviour, emerging trends, product usage, and brand positioning. The vital market insights of the Pharmacy automation business report helps business make data-driven decisions as well as guarantees maximum return on investment (ROI).

The major players covered in the report are Talyst, LLC., ARxIUM, OMNICELL, INC., Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, Parata Systems, LLC, ScriptPro LLC, RxSafe, LLC., RxMedic Systems, Inc., MedAvail Technologies, Inc., Asteres Inc., PerceptiMed, Inc., BD, Baxter, Fullscript, McKesson Corporation, Innovation Associates, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, vitabook GmbH, UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC, Takazono Corporation, TOSHO co., Inc., Gebr. Willach GmbH, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC., BIQHS, Grifols, S.A., Synergy Medical, Yuyama, APD Algoritmos Procesos y Diseños S.A, JVM Europe BV, Mediwell Systems Ltd., E-SANTÉ Technology, Genesis Automation LTD, PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE, Best Health Solutions, myPak Solutions Pty Ltd., Mexx Engineering, Meditec Pty Ltd., FarmaTools, Demodeks Pharmacy Shelving, Deenova S.r.l., MEKAPHARM, KUKA AG, Rohmann-Automation GmbH, KLS Pharma Robotics GmbH, Technology Implementation and Management Experts (TIME), and Med Management, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Pharmacy Automation Market Scope and Market Size

Global pharmacy automation market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on product, pharmacy type, pharmacy size, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into systems, software and services. In 2020, systems segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as it includes essential equipment enabling automation of a pharmacy including automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, automated table-top counters and automated medication compounding systems. These systems are very cost-intensive as compared to software & services and hence dominate the market in terms of revenue.

On the basis of pharmacy type, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into independent, chain and federal. In 2020, independent segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as it primarily includes the pharmacies located in large hospitals with more than 200 beds. These pharmacies located inside hospitals are the primary end users of pharmacy automation including large centralized inpatient pharmacies as well as outpatient pharmacies. These pharmacies require highest possible efficiency to reduce medical errors and offer adequate services to patients. Moreover, these pharmacies have the capital to undertake the expensive investments for pharmacy automation.

On the basis of pharmacy size, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into large size pharmacy, medium size pharmacy and small size pharmacy. In 2020, large size pharmacy segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as they are usually located in large hospitals in a centralized system with capacity to procure expensive pharmacy automation systems. Large pharmacies primarily need pharmacy automation to reduce human errors and hence adoption of robotic systems is higher.

On the basis of application, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into drug dispensing and packaging, drug storage and inventory management. In 2020, drug dispensing and packaging segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market due to the increasing demand for automated dispensing machines with increased prevalence of chronic diseases. The increasing need to reduce medication errors is also augmenting the adoption of drug dispensing and packaging solutions. As these systems provide secure medication storage and tracking on patient care units, hospitals are opting for these systems for pharmacy automation.

On the basis of end user, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, central fill/mail order pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organizations and others. In 2020, inpatient pharmacies segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market due to the increasing need to reduce errors, improve efficiency & speed. Hospitals provide pre-operative and post-operative procedures and have large pharmacies to support these processes. Automation of pharmacies is expected to reduce errors and save resources for hospitals in the long run. Hence, inpatient pharmacies are dominating the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into direct tender and third party distributor. In 2020, direct tender segment is expected to dominate in the pharmacy automation market as it is the primary source of procurement in hospitals and inpatient pharmacies. With the increasing cost of healthcare, hospitals are focusing on better services for customers along with reducing the errors. Procurement of pharmacy automation solutions through direct tender is more reliable for healthcare providers as they are bought in under terms of contract for service.

For instance,

In June 2018, BD entered collaboration with Helmer Scientific, an integrated solution provider for temperature sensitive medication products with the aim of introducing a fully integrated refrigerated automated dispensing solution for pharmacies. This collaboration helped the company to enhance its product portfolio for the pharmacy automation solutions.

In February 2018, McKesson Corporation entered into collaboration with Creative Pharmacist, a U.S. based pharmacist in order to enhance the clinical program for community pharmacies. This collaboration has strengthened the company’s presence in pharmacy solutions in the U.S.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the pharmacy automation market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for pharmacy automation.

