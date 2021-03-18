Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market– Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software enables to submit, produce, maintain, categorize, and analysis PV data and contrary event report. It is used by contract research organizations, business process outsourcing firms, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies and others. The global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market is growing at a significant rate, due to the mounting occurrence of adverse drug reactions. Different functionality contributed to the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for adverse event reporting software over the last few years due to the mounting occurrence of an adverse drug.

For Free Sample Report- https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/pharmacovigilance-and-drug-safety-software-market/request-sample

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The mounting occurrence of adverse drug reactions (ADRs), budding complexity related to drug safety regulations, and escalating implementation of PV software by outsourcing companies are the primary growth drivers for the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market. Government regulatory bodies such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) have strengthened security regulations for previous and post commercialization of drugs, which has mounted burden on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to invent safe drugs and assess their consequences after-sales.

In addition, technological development of software system such as cloud-based PV software, expanding geriatric population, mounting occurrence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, mounting alertness about public safety and mounting health information functionality market are also surging the demand in the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier for the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market as in the region the government-assisted schemes preferring the implementation of PV software systems is increasing. Budding complexity related to drug safety regulations, a mounting number of adverse drug reaction, mounting occurrence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, mounting alertness about public safety and technological development of software service are also surging the growth of the North American pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market, due to budding private and public assets in pharmaceutical R&D. In addition, mounting alertness about public safety, upsurge in research outsourcing by pharmaceutical giants, mounting need and occurrence of clinical trials, a mounting number of adverse drug reaction, and substantial cost-saving benefits are also creating a positive impact on the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market growth in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market are catering to the demand of these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In June 2018, ArisGlobal, and APCER Life Sciences launched LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance an integrated cloud technology and pharmacovigilance services platform. In addition in October 2017, Oracle collaborated with dMed to meet mounting regulatory compliance and safety management requirements in China. Ennov, AB-Cube, Oracle Corporation, Arisglobal, Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd, Online Business Applications, Inc., United Biosource Corporation, Extedo GMBH, Sparta Systems, Inc., and Umbra Global pharmacovigilance, and drug safety software.

For Customisation Report – https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/pharmacovigilance-and-drug-safety-software-market/customize-report

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

VynZ Research is a global market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. We have a recognized trajectory record and our research database is used by many renowned companies and institutions in the world to strategize and revolutionize business opportunities. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. READ MORE…