Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market 2021-2026 Study & Future Prospects Including key players Profiles

The “Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market Research Report 2021” is the latest comprehensive analysis document assists the reader to build effective business strategies and various market elements driving the popularity. The report offers vital insights on every market segment in terms of market size analysis for industry across the different regions. Although market statistics information to gain the changing dynamics and future of the Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market.

The first section of the report offers an overview of the Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market in terms of value. In addition, report section demonstrates a detailed study of some decisive parameters such as the business growth factors, industry policies, technology trends, opportunity analysis, impact analysis of key growth drivers and challenges in the Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market. These market dynamics decides the current as well as the future status of the industry during the forecast period 2021– 2028.

Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market By Type (Single Gene Tests, Array-Based Tests, Whole Genome Sequencing & NGS, Whole Exome Sequencing), Sample (Blood, Saliva), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Genomics, Immunology & Hypersensitivity, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail-Order Pharmacies, Direct-To-Customer Services), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market

Global pharmacogenetic testing market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the need for identifying the influence of medicines on genes.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pharmacogenetic testing market are Sonic Healthcare; Genelex; GENEWIZ; Rxight; 23andMe, Inc.; PGXT; OneOme, LLC; Mako Medical Laboratories, LLC; Myriad Genetics, Inc.; Bayer AG; BGI; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; QIAGEN; Luminex Corporation; Eurofins Scientific; Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc. among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global pharmacogenetic testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmacogenetic testing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Pharmacogenetic Testing Market

Pharmacogenetic testing is a diagnostic procedure used for the determination of drug and an individual’s genetic make-up interaction. This test is experiencing high demand as various scientists and researchers have identified the unique reactions between each individuals’ genes and drugs which has resulted in the development of a unique test which can record this interaction and provide valuable insights which is subsequently used for the development of personalized therapeutics.

Market Drivers

Favorable scenario of reimbursement for these tests from the insurance providers is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing demand for personalized therapeutic system and diagnostic tests is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of healthcare expenditure being incurred on adoption of advanced testing methods and therapeutics from the developed regions of the world; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of clinical evidence regarding the effectiveness and utility benefits associated with the tests is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of skilled individuals that can conduct and provide valuable insights from the test results is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market

Large levels of financial costs associated with these tests is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

Additional Pointers of the Report:

Given below are some of the added key points of the report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, 23andMe, Inc. announced the availability of pharmacogenomics test which will be commercially available without the need for any prescriptions. This test will help provide patients and physicians with better knowledge and identification services into genes of an individual. Although, FDA has approved this test they have also issued a statement regarding not basing their treatment options on the test results

In May 2017, Oxford Gene Technology announced that had agreed to be acquired by Sysmex Corporation. This acquisition will allow for complete integration of Oxford’s genetic analysis technologies and expertise which will help enhance the position of Sysmex Corporation globally. Oxford Gene Technology will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sysmex

