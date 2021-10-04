Global Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global pharmaceuticals market reached a value of nearly $1,217.1 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $1,217.1 billion in 2019 to $1,209.6 billion in 2020 at a rate of -0.6%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 and reach $1,738.2 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $2,050.9 billion in 2025, and $3,206.3 billion in 2030.

The pharmaceuticals market consists of sales of pharmaceuticals and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce pharmaceuticals used in treating diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce biologics and pharmaceutical drugs. The pharmaceutical industry develops drugs to diagnose, cure, treat or prevent diseases, infections, and injuries. Pharmaceuticals are subjected to various laws and regulations that deal with patenting, testing, safety, efficacy and marketing. Pharmaceutical drug manufacturers produce pharmaceutical drugs made from active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and excipients.

The pharmaceuticals market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the pharmaceuticals market are Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

The Pharmaceuticals market is segmented by type, by pharmaceuticals drugs type, biologics drugs type and by geography.

By Type – The pharmaceuticals market can be segmented by type

a) Pharmaceutical Drugs

b) Biologics

By Type Of Pharmaceutical Drugs The pharmaceuticals drugs market can be segmented by type of drugs

a) Cardiovascular Drugs

b) Dermatology Drugs

c) Gastrointestinal Drugs

d) Genito-Urinary Drugs

e) Hematology Drugs

f) Anti-Infective Drugs

g) Metabolic Disorder Drugs

h) Musculoskeletal Disorder Drugs

i) Central Nervous System Drugs

j) Oncology Drugs

k) Ophthalmology Drugs

l) Respiratory Diseases Drugs

By Type Of Biologics Drugs The biologics drugs market can be segmented by type of drugs

a) Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS)

b) Therapeutic Proteins

c) Vaccines

The pharmaceuticals market report describes and explains the global pharmaceuticals market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global pharmaceuticals market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pharmaceuticals market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

