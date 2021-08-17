Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global pharmaceutical sterility testing market is expected to grow from $1.01 billion in 2020 to $1.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The pharmaceutical sterility testing market is expected to reach $1.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The pharmaceutical sterility testing market consists of sales of pharmaceutical sterility testing products and related services which are used to confirm that pharmaceutical products are free from the presence of viable microorganisms. Pharmaceutical sterility tests are procedures for checking the presence of microorganism in biological parenteral which are intended for human use. Pharmaceutical sterility testing is an important process in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and drugs manufacturing to assess the effectiveness of a sterilization process and is carried out at all levels of manufacturing to reduce the risk of product contamination.

The pharmaceutical sterility testing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the pharmaceutical sterility testing market are Pacific Biolabs, STRERIS Corporation, Boston Analytical, Gibraltar Laboratories, Sartorius AG, SolviasAG, SGS AG, Toxikon, Inc., Pace Analytical Services LLC and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

The global pharmaceutical sterility testing market is segmented –

1) By Sample: Sterile Drugs, Medical Devices, Biologics And Therapeutics

2) By Product Type: Instruments, Kits And Reagents, Services

3) By Type: In-house, Outsourcing

4) By Test Type: Sterility Testing, Bioburden Testing, Bacterial Endotoxin Testing

5) By End-User: Compounding Pharmacies, Medical Devices Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies

The pharmaceutical sterility testing market report describes and explains the global pharmaceutical sterility testing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The pharmaceutical sterility testing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global pharmaceutical sterility testing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pharmaceutical sterility testing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

