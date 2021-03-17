Global Pharmaceutical Softgel Capsules Market Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Business Opportunities and Future Scope till 2028||Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Capsugel, CAPTEK, Eurocaps Ltd

Pharmaceutical softgel capsules market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.50% in the above-mentioned research forecast period.

The Major Players Covered In The Pharmaceutical Softgel Capsules Market Are

Catalent, Inc,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Capsugel, CAPTEK, Eurocaps Ltd.,

Amway, Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd.,

Strides Pharma Science Limited,

INTERNATIONAL VITAMIN CORPORATION,

Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co., Ltd.,

Yuwang, Aenova Holding GmbH,

Softgel Healthcare,

Douglas Laboratories, MEDGEL.,

Softcaps (Titanium Technologies India Pvt Ltd).,

Medikonda Nutrients,

Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.,

Bolivac Pharmaceutical,

Arion Healthcare,

Iscon Life Sciences

Global Pharmaceutical Softgel Capsules Market Scope and Market Size

Pharmaceutical softgel capsules market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the pharmaceutical softgel capsules market is segmented into gelatin softgel capsules, vegetarian softgel capsules.

On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical softgel capsules market is segmented into antacid & antiflatulent preparations, ophthalmic softgel capsules, anti-inflammatory drugs, antibiotic & antibacterial drugs, cardiovascular therapy drugs, health supplements, and others.

On the basis of end-users, the pharmaceutical softgel capsules market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, home care.

On the basis of distribution channel, the pharmaceutical softgel capsules market has also been segmented into direct tender, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and others.

North America accounts the largest market share due to the presence of high healthcare expenditure and increasing research and development. Europe accounts the second largest market share due to presence of wide distribution network for pharmaceutical softgel capsules.

