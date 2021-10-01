Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to grow from $7.80 billion in 2020 to $8.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The growth in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market consists of sales of pharmaceutical packaging equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for packaging of all pharmaceutical products, using flexible and heat sealable material to form packages that are filled with a product and then sealed. Pharmaceutical packaging, also known as drug packaging, is defined as the packages and packaging processes used for pharmaceutical products.

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are Körber AG, Uhlmann Group, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Optima Packaging Group, Romaco Holding GmbH, MG2 s.r.l., Robert Bosch GmbH, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, MULTIVAC Group, Bausch + Ströbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG, ACG Group, Coesia S.P.A., Syntegon Technology, Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment, Inline Filling Systems, Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging, ARPAC LLC, Romaco Group, N.K.P. Pharma, Ropack, and Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment.

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented –

1) By Product: Primary Packaging Equipment, Secondary Packaging Equipment, Labelling And Sterilization Equipment

2) By Packaging Type: Liquids Packaging Equipment, Solid Packaging Equipment, Semi-Solid Packaging Equipment

3) By Equipment Type: Blenders, Granulators, Tablet Pressers, Tablet Coating Machine, Allied Machines

4) By Mode of Administration: Injectable Administration, Topical Administration, Oral Administration

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market report describes and explains the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The pharmaceutical packaging equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

