Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2020: Industry Analysis and Forecast : Top Key Players Agility; Air Canada; PCI Pharma Services; Continental Cargo OU

Global pharmaceutical logistics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 98.19 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for more effective and efficient logistics service amid a rise in consumption of pharmaceutical products.

Key Market Competitors: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pharmaceutical logistics market are Agility; Air Canada; PCI Pharma Services; Continental Cargo OU; CEVA Logistics; Schenker AG; Deutsche Post AG; FedEx; Kerry Logistics Network Limited; LifeConEx; Genco Shipping & Trading; AGRO Merchants Group; United Parcel Service of America, Inc.; DSV; VersaCold Logistics Services; AmerisourceBergen Corporation; KUEHNE + NAGEL; YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD.; Stellar; SF Express; PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD. and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Pharmaceutical logistics is a specialized branch of logistics services wherein service providers are focused on providing transporting, storage, proper handling and delivering the pharmaceutical products from the manufacturing location to the desired location. Pharmaceutical logistics require the services to be designated as per the regulations of products provided by the authorities.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

Global pharmaceutical logistics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmaceutical logistics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing sales and consumption of pharmaceutical products which has been caused by an increased prevalence of chronic diseases; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Need for decreasing the overall cost of logistics service by adopting a unified distribution service; this factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Enhanced verification and safety of services as it prevent counterfeit drugs being distributed through the supply chain; this factor is expected to flourish the growth of the market

Increased demand for specialized value-added services such as temperature-controlled, cold chain storage; this factor is expected to add on to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Requirement of a coordinated and interlinked logistics services with complete anonymity in the supply chain of pharmaceuticals; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Requirement of complying with strict regulations that are varied according to the different regions of the world; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

By Type

Cold Chain

Non Cold Chain

By Service

Logistics Sea Freight Airfreight Rail Freight Overland Integrated

Procedures Picking Storage Retrieval Systems Handling Systems



By Application

Chemical Pharma

Bio-Pharma

Specialized Pharma

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Stellar announced that they had acquired Patel Roadways through their business operations unit Innovative Logistics Services Pvt. Ltd. in an all-cash transaction. This acquisition expands the on-road capabilities of Stellar as they will be able to provide logistical services to more than 350 branches across the Indian region, as they look to expand their fleet of trucks and service offerings especially value-added services.

In November 2016, United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS) announced that they had agreed to acquire Marken. This acquisition will further expand the logistics services provided by UPS especially for pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare industries. Marken will begin operating as a subsidiary of UPS. This acquisition will help in the expansion of logistics facilities for healthcare and clinical trials in compliance with the regulations provided by authorities.

