Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market worth US$ 11.5 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3 %

The report “Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Product (Organic Chemicals and Inorganic Chemicals), by Functionality (Fillers and Diluents, Binders, Disintegrants, Lubricants And Glidants, and Others (Coating Agents, Preservatives, Emulsifying Agents, and Flavoring Agents And Sweeteners)), by Formulation (Oral Formulations, Topical Formulations, Parenteral Formulations, and Others (Vaginal Inhaled, Ophthalmic, and Optic)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to grow from US$ 7.2 billion in 2020 to US$ 11.5 billion by 2029. The global pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to excipients have been provide better functionality and competitive advantage in drug formulations in turns increases demand from pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, rising demand for generic medicine across the globe the global pharmaceutical excipients market.

Key Highlights:

On December 2016, Merck & Co., Inc launched “Parteck MXP” which is a polyvinyl alcohol-based excipient that enhances solubility of a wide range of active.

On February 5, 2019, ABITEC Corporation launched “CAPMUL GDB EP/NF”. This is high-purity, highly-reproducible solid lipid exipient which offers good flow and uniform particle size distribution for use in multiple fomrulations, including tablets, hard gels, softgels, solid lipid nanoparticles, nano-structured lipids, granulations, multi-particulates, extrudates, congealing, and liquids.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global pharmaceutical excipients market accounted for US$ 7.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, functionality, formulation, and region.

By product, the organic chemical is segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to it this organic chemicals increases efficiency regarding poorly soluble orally delivered molecules.

By functionality, fillers and diluents is segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, due to increasing use of fillers and diluents in the development and production of solid oral drugs.

By formulation, parenteral formulations is segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, attributed to parenteral formulations is major line treatment for infectious diseases, hepatitis, tuberculosis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer.

By region, The Europe pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to dominate in the global pharmaceutical excipients market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to presence of European Medicines Agency’s scientific guidelines on excipients, which facilitates pharmaceutical entities to prepare marketing authorization applications for medicines for human consumption in the European countries. The North America pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Asia Pacific in 2018.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, by Product (Organic Chemicals and Inorganic Chemicals), by Functionality (Fillers and Diluents, Binders, Disintegrants, Lubricants And Glidants, and Others (Coating Agents, Preservatives, Emulsifying Agents, and Flavoring Agents And Sweeteners)), by Formulation (Oral Formulations, Topical Formulations, Parenteral Formulations, and Others (Vaginal Inhaled, Ophthalmic, and Optic)), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global pharmaceutical excipients market includes Eastman Chemical Company, The Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Huntsman Corporation, ABITEC Corporation, BASF SE, Ashland Global Holdings Inc, FMC Corporation, Colorcon, Inc, and Roquette Frères S.A.

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Product Market Snippet, By Functionality Market Snippet, By Formulation Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Product Launch

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Product, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Organic Chemicals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Inorganic Chemicals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Fillers and Diluents Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Binders Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Disintegrants Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Lubricants and Glidants Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others (Coating Agents, Preservatives, Emulsifying Agents, and Flavoring Agents and Sweeteners) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Formulation, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Oral Formulations Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Topical Formulations Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Parenteral Formulations Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others (Vaginal, Inhaled, Ophthalmic, and Optic) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Functionality, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Formulation, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Functionality, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Formulation, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Functionality, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Formulation, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Australia Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Functionality, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Formulation, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Functionality, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Formulation, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Functionality, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Formulation, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles Eastman Chemical Company Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview The Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Merck & Co., Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Avantor Performance Materials, LLC Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Huntsman Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview ABITEC Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview BASF SE Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Ashland Global Holdings Inc Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview FMC Corporation Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Colorcon, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Roquette Frères S.A Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

