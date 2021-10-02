Global Pharmaceutical Drugs and Biologics Logistics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market reached a value of nearly $90,300.0 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% since 2015. The market is expected to reach $102,899.4 million by 2025, and $ 130,037.9 million by 2030.

The pharmaceutical drugs and biologics market consists of sales of pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics services. Pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics is the logistics of pharmaceutical and biologic drugs from the manufacturer to the end-user. It includes transportation, warehousing, inventory management and other logistics functions.

The pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market are FedEx, UPS Inc., Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, DSV Panalpina

The pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market is segmented by type of service, by mode of transport, by pharmaceutical type, by therapeutic area and by geography.

By Type Of Service –

a) Cold Chain Logistics

b) Non-Cold Chain Logistics

By Mode Of Transport –

a) Air Transportation

b) Ocean Transportation

c) Land Transportation

By Pharmaceutical Type –

a) Pharmaceutical Drugs

b) Biologics

By Therapeutic Area –

a) Metabolic Disorders Drugs

b) Anti-Infective Drugs

c) Central Nervous System Drugs

d) Respiratory Diseases Drugs

e) Cardiovascular Drugs

f) Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs

g) Oncology Drugs

h) Hematology Drugs

i) Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS)

j) Genito-Urinary Drugs

k) Gastrointestinal Drugs

l) Therapeutic Proteins

m) Dermatology Drugs

n) Vaccines

o) Ophthalmology Drugs

The pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market report describes and explains the global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

