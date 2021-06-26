Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Report- Trends Key Programs Analysis and Competitive Landscape Analysis

The Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Analysis: Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

Global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.42 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the constrained budgets and the need for reducing the R&D expenses as well as manufacturing costs.

Key Market Competitors: Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market are SGS SA; TOXIKON; Eurofins Scientific; Pace Analytical Services, LLC; Intertek Group plc; Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC; Exova; Charles River; Boston Analytical; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; Dalton Pharma Services; Merck KGaA; Cambrex Corporation; WuXi AppTec; Source BioScience; Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma; Catalent, Inc; Gateway Analytical; Alcami Corporation; Aztech Sciences Inc.; Recro Gainesville and Next Breath, a division of AptarGroup Inc.

Market Definition: Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

Pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing is the constitution of services from the manufacturing, testing and validating the pharmaceuticals and therapeutics. This involves validating pharmaceutical ingredient, compounds, manufacturing methods required for the development of these drugs. These outsourcing services are provided by specialized manufacturing organizations that are solely focused on outsourcing of these activities.

The Objective of This Report:

The Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in this report.

The pandemic of Covid-19 has immensely transformed the current situation of the people. Businesses have also seen a significant change in their working, to avoid impact of Covid-19 on the employees. We at Data Bridge Market Research have transformed our business process to adhere to the norms of safety and simultaneously provide services to our customers.

To keep our customers on top, we also provide Covid-19 related topics and norms at our website. We humbly request your patience while performing business actions with us as we have to work within constraints to provide you with the best possible services. While Covid-19 has vastly affected the world, it has simultaneously paved new ways for business in various markets to help people maintain their status-quo as entrepreneurs. We at Data Bridge Market Research aim to provide you with the latest and updated reports of the market of the highest quality.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

Global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing usage of pharmaceuticals and therapeutics requiring specialized manufacturing capabilities; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in modernization and innovations requiring reduction of operating costs of manufacturing and development; this factor is expected to enhance the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations and requirement of pertaining to the standards provided by the authorities; this factor is expected to flourish the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Reliance on performance of unstable outsourced manufacturing organizations; this factor is expected to hamper the market growth

Concerns regarding privacy/theft of confidential data of manufacturing pharmaceuticals; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market

By Service Type

Bioanalytical Testing Clinical Non-Clinical

Method Development & Validation Extraction & Leachable Impurity Method Technical Consulting Others

Stability Testing Drug Substance Stability Indicating Method Validation Accelerated Stability Testing Photostability Testing Others

Others

By Product Type

Raw Materials

Finished Product

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

By End-Users

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Industry

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Charles River announced that they had completed the acquisition of Citoxlab. This acquisition will provide further expansion of geographical stronghold of Charles River due to Citoxlab’s expertise in providing CRO (Contract Research Organization) services to the North America and European region. This acquisition is a strategic step as the trend for outsourcing pharmaceutical and biotechnology services is on the rise.

In September 2018, Cambrex Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Halo Pharma, adding formulation development and finished dosage manufacturing capabilities to the Cambrex service portfolio. This acquisition will also help them in providing pharmaceutical, biotech organizations manufacturing and development services.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

