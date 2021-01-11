Global Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market 2021: Covering Competitive Scenario And Dynamics By CliniOps, Inc., Consilx, Deep 6 AI, Koneksa Health Inc. Medidata Solutions, Oracle, PatientsLikeMe, Trialbee

An influential Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization market research report bestows clients with the best results and for the same it has been produced by using integrated approaches and latest technology. The study conducted for Healthcare IT industry also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization market report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

Pharma clinical trial digitization market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the pharma clinical trial digitization market report are Antidote Technologies, Inc., Aparito, Clinerion Ltd., CliniOps, Inc., Consilx, Deep 6 AI, Koneksa Health Inc. Medidata Solutions, Oracle, PatientsLikeMe, Trialbee, TriNetX, Inc., Veeva Systems among other domestic and global players. Market share and data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market Scope and Market Size

Pharma clinical trial digitization market is segmented of the basis of services, application and themes. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of services, the pharma clinical trial digitization market is segmented into drug dose adjustment, drug impact monitoring, medical prescription system, bioprinting, preventive therapy, and individualized drug printing.

Based on application, the market is segmented into clinical data management, trial monitoring, patient recruitment and enrollment.

The pharma clinical trial digitization market on the basis of theme is segmented into digital continuity across clinical trial it systems, patient-centric remote and virtual trial design and direct-to-patient home services.

Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market Development and Acquisition

In July 2019, a potential merger was accomplished with acquisition between Dassault Systèmes and clinical trial technology solutions firm Medidata. The software giant who has already set a strong foot hold in the software world of space and aviation industry has now targeted to own the medical digital facility. This development is valued above 5 billion dollars, which focuses upon the cash laden in clinical trial digitization market.

Drivers:Global Pharma Clinical Trial Digitization Market

Growing demand for personalized medicine is expected to create new opportunity for the pharma clinical trial digitization market.

Clinical trial digitization allows the processing in different forms of voluminous patient-related data. Such data are being used by pharmaceutical companies to improve the effectiveness of trial execution.

Growing demand for quality data is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for personalized drugs, increasing adoption of new technology in clinical research, growing research & development promoting outsourcing and increasing diseases prevalence will drive the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Pharma clinical trial digitization industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Pharma clinical trial digitization Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Pharma clinical trial digitization Market most. The data analysis present in the Pharma clinical trial digitization report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources.

