Global Petrochemicals Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global petrochemicals market reached a value of nearly $456.5 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $456.5 billion in 2019 to $434.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of –4.9%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to grow slightly from $430.96 billion in 2021 to $431.01 in 2023 at a CAGR of 0.01%. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $453.6 billion in 2025 and $506.1 billion in 2030.

The petrochemicals market consists of the sales of petrochemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce acyclic (i.e., aliphatic) hydrocarbons such as ethylene, propylene, and butylene made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons and/or produce cyclic aromatic hydrocarbons such as benzene, toluene, styrene, xylene, ethyl benzene, and cumene made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons.

The petrochemicals market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the petrochemicals market are Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), The Dow Chemical Company, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

The Petrochemical market is segmented by type, by application and by end-user.

By Type – The petrochemical market can be segmented by type

a. Ethylene

b. Propylene

c. Benzene

d. Xylene

e. Styrene

f. Toluene

g. Cumene

h. Others

By End-User – The Petrochemical market are segmented by end-user into

a. Textile

b. Furniture

c. Paints And Coatings

d. Pharmaceuticals

e. Synthetic Rubber And Fibers

f. Plastic Materials And Resins

g. Toiletries And Cleaning Compounds

h. Others

The petrochemicals market report describes and explains the global petrochemicals market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The petrochemicals report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global petrochemicals market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global petrochemicals market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

