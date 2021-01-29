Global PET Packaging Market || keyplayers Dunmore Corporation, Comar LLC, Berry Global Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., and Sonoco Products

The report “Global PET Packaging Market, By Product Type (Bottles and Jars, Bags and Pouches, Trays, Lids/Caps and Closures, and Other Product Types), By Packaging (Disposable PET Packaging and Reusable PET Packaging), By End-User Industry (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry, Industrial Goods, Household Products, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Global PET packaging market is projected to grow up to US $55.52Bn in 2020. The PET have the property of the high transparency and high pressure resistance property is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. Additionally, the PET possess packaging properties and have the beneficial properties such as shiny surface, good stability, light weight, and good barrier properties is the driving factor for the growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing demand for the environment friendly packaging is another boosting factor for the growth of the target market. Furthermore, PET offers sophisticated image and gives special appearance of the packaging is the fueling factor for the growth of the global market.

Key Highlights:

In 2018, Graham Packaging Company LP, gives designed and engineering expertise to help Nestle Waters launch a new hot-fill package for its rebranded line of authentic tea products

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global PET packaging market accounted for $55.52Bn in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, packaging, end-user industry, and region.

By product type, he target market is segmented into bottles and jars, bags and pouches, trays, lids/caps and closures, and other product types

By packaging, the target market is bifurcated into disposable PET packaging and reusable PET packaging

By end-user industry, the target market is bifurcated into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetic industry, industrial goods, household products, and others

By region, The Asia Pacific PET packaging market is projected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing trend of hygiene maintenance

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global PET Packaging Market”, By Product Type (Bottles and Jars, Bags and Pouches, Trays, Lids/Caps and Closures, and Other Product Types), By Packaging (Disposable PET Packaging and Reusable PET Packaging), By End-User Industry (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry, Industrial Goods, Household Products, and Others), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global PET packaging market includes Amcor Limited, Graham Packaging Company, Resilux NV, Gerresheimer AG, GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. z o.o., Dunmore Corporation, Comar LLC, Berry Global Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., and Sonoco Products

