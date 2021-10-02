Global Pet Food Manufacturing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global pet food market reached a value of nearly $74,554.1 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% since 2015. The market is expected to register a slow growth from $74,554.1 million in 2019 to $ 75,494.8 million in 2020 at a growth rate of 1.26%. The slow growth is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 ad reach $ 88,478.1 million in 2023.

The pet food market consist sales of goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) associated with manufacturing cat and dog food and other animal food from ingredients such as grains, oilseed mill products and meat products. The industry includes the establishments that produce dog food, cat food, and other animal food. Other animal includes birds, mammals and aquatic animals.

The pet food manufacturing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the pet food manufacturing market are Mars, Incorporated, Nestle S.A., The J.M. Smucker Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Diamond Pet Foods Inc.

The pet food market is segmented by type, by distribution channel, by type of ingredient and by geography.

By Type – The pet food market can be segmented by type into

a) Dog Food

b) Cat Food

c) Other Pet Food

By Distribution Channel – The pet food market is segmented by distribution channel into

a) Hypermarkets

b) Specialized Pet Shops

c) Internet Sales

d) Others

By Type Of Ingredient – The pet food market can be segmented by type of ingredient into

a) Animal Derivatives

b) Plant Derivatives

c) Synthetic

The pet food manufacturing market report describes and explains the global pet food manufacturing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The pet food manufacturing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global pet food manufacturing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pet food manufacturing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

