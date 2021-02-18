Global Pet Care E-commerce Market Will Reach USD 22.66 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Pet Care E-commerce Market by Animal Type (Feline, Canine, Others), Product (Pet Food, Pet Grooming Products, Medications, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The global pet care e-commerce market is expected to grow from USD 22.66 billion in 2020 to USD 45.82 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like the rising number of stray animal adoptions, improving economic conditions, increasing number of pet owners, and developing awareness regarding veterinary health. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 40.6% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the presence of a well-established e-commerce sector & logistics infrastructure, increasing online sales, growing animal health awareness, and the increasing number of government as well as private animal healthcare organizations.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global pet care e-commerce market are Amazon, PETstock, Walmart, BarkBox, Chewy, PetMed Express, Inc, TABcom LLC, PetSmart Inc., Petco Animal Supplies, Inc., Nestle, and PetFlow, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global pet care e-commerce market.

Based on animal type, the global market has been divided into feline, canine, and others. Canine dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42.8% in the year 2020. Dogs are the favorite pets of many people all over the world since they can read the emotions & behavioral patterns of their owners very well. Dogs are intelligent & loyal, and they also provide security to the home and the family as well. Furthermore, they can alleviate one’s mental & physical wellbeing by encouraging exercise and alleviating depression and stress. On the basis of product, the pet care e-commerce market has been segmented into pet food, pet grooming products, medications, and others. The medications segment is forecasted to expand at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing rate of diseases among various animals.

