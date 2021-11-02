Global Pesticides Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global pesticides market size reached a value of nearly $84.5 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% to nearly $130.7 billion by 2023. Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets and intensive farming techniques in the pesticides market. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high research and development (R&D) costs, and alternative techniques.

Request For The Sample Of The Pesticides Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=206&type=smp

The pesticides manufacturing market consists of the sales of pesticides by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that formulate and prepare agricultural and household pest control chemicals (except fertilizers). The pesticide and other agricultural chemical industry comprises establishments that primarily engage in the formulation and preparation of agricultural and household pest control chemicals.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Pesticides Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pesticides-market

The pesticides market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the pesticides market are Syngenta, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Dow DuPont Inc., FMC Corporation

The pesticides market is segmented by type, and by geography.

By Type- The pesticides market can be segmented by type into

a) Herbicides

b) Fungicides

c) Insecticides

Read More On The Global Pesticides Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pesticides-market

The pesticides market report describes and explains the global pesticides market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The pesticides report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global pesticides market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pesticides market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Pesticides Market Characteristics Pesticides Market Product Analysis Pesticides Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Pesticides Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model