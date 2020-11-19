Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market With Latest Research Report And Growth By 2027 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers And Forecast
Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market
Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 Growing rate of prevalence rate of cancer and accelerating demand of novel therapies to prevent of cancer related disorders are the key factors for lucrative growth of market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the personalized cancer vaccines market are Neon Therapeutics, Moderna, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Gritstone Oncology, Personalis Inc, Genocea Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CureVac AG, Celldex Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Advaxis, Inc, and among others.
Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market By Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Glioblastoma), By Mechanism of action Type (Tumor-associated antigens (TAAs), Tumor-specific antigens (TSAs), Somatic Mutations in Cancer Pharmacogenomics, Pharmacogenomics towards Genomic Polymorphism),By Biomaker Type (Pharmacogenomic, Prognostic and Predictive Biomarkers, Immune Checkpoint Biomarkers and Others), By therapy Type (Immunotherapy), By Route of Administration (Injectabls), By End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market
Personalized cancer vaccines are the type of immunotherapy that boosts the immune system to fight against a cancerous cell. These types of vaccine are tailored to match a patient’s particular tumor cell after received cancer related surgery. This vaccine may prevent from cancer, destroy cancer cells and inhibit the growth of tumors cells.
According to the article published in The American Cancer Society, it was identified that the total incidence of cancer in the United States in the year 2018 were1, 735,350 and 609,640 patients die from cancer in the same year. Growing rate of incidence rate of cancer and accelerating demand of novel therapies to prevent of cancer related disorders are the key factors for lucrative growth of market.
Market Drivers
Increases cases of cancer globally
Growing demand of personalized cancer vaccine production
Government initiatives and assistance for cancer related preventions
Robust pipeline of novel therapies under clinical development
Increase in strategic collaboration between the companies
Market Restraints
High cost involved in the treatment
Scientific and major technical challenges for production of personalized cancer vaccine
Inadequate awareness about personalized cancer vaccine in some developing countries
Segmentation: Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market
By Cancer Type
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Leukemia
Prostate Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Glioblastoma
Other
By Mechanism of action Type
Tumor-associated antigens (TAAs)
Tumor-specific antigens (TSAs)
Somatic Mutations in Cancer Pharmacogenomics
Pharmacogenomics towards Genomic Polymorphism
By Biomaker Type
Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers
Prognostic and Predictive Biomarkers
Immune Checkpoint Biomarkers
Others
By Route of administration
Injectables
By End users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Thailand
Malaysia
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In March 2019, Neon Therapeutics, Inc. investigating NEO-PV-01, a novel personalized cancer vaccine cells in a combination with nivolumab that targeting neoantigens and kills their cancer cells.
In September 2016, BioNTech AG and Genentech, Inc. has entered into research collaboration for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based, individualized cancer vaccines for the treatment of broad range of cancer. As per the deal, BioNTech AG receive USD 310 million as a upfront payment and eligible to receive milestone payment.
In June 2016, Moderna, Inc and Merck & Co., Inc entered into research collaboration for the development of mRNA-based personalized cancer vaccines in a combination with keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of multiple types of tumor. As per the deal, Moderna, Inc. will receive USD 200 million from Merck & Co., Inc. as upfront payment.
Competitive Analysis:
Global personalized cancer vaccines market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of personalized cancer vaccines market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Current and future of Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
