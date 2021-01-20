Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market 2021 with Covid-19 Impact on Market Size, Share, Global Growth, Trends, Emerging Factors||Merck & Co., Inc., Gritstone Oncology, Personalis Inc, Genocea Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CureVac AG

Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 Growing rate of prevalence rate of cancer and accelerating demand of novel therapies to prevent of cancer related disorders are the key factors for lucrative growth of market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the personalized cancer vaccines market are Neon Therapeutics, Moderna, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Gritstone Oncology, Personalis Inc, Genocea Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CureVac AG, Celldex Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Advaxis, Inc, and among others.

Market Drivers

Increases cases of cancer globally

Growing demand of personalized cancer vaccine production

Government initiatives and assistance for cancer related preventions

Robust pipeline of novel therapies under clinical development

Increase in strategic collaboration between the companies

Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of personalized cancer vaccine

Inadequate awareness about personalized cancer vaccine in some developing countries

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Neon Therapeutics, Inc. investigating NEO-PV-01, a novel personalized cancer vaccine cells in a combination with nivolumab that targeting neoantigens and kills their cancer cells.

In September 2016, BioNTech AG and Genentech, Inc. has entered into research collaboration for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based, individualized cancer vaccines for the treatment of broad range of cancer. As per the deal, BioNTech AG receive USD 310 million as a upfront payment and eligible to receive milestone payment.

In June 2016, Moderna, Inc and Merck & Co., Inc entered into research collaboration for the development of mRNA-based personalized cancer vaccines in a combination with keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of multiple types of tumor. As per the deal, Moderna, Inc. will receive USD 200 million from Merck & Co., Inc. as upfront payment.

Segmentation: Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market

By Cancer Type

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukemia

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Glioblastoma

Other

By Mechanism of action Type

Tumor-associated antigens (TAAs)

Tumor-specific antigens (TSAs)

Somatic Mutations in Cancer Pharmacogenomics

Pharmacogenomics towards Genomic Polymorphism

By Biomaker Type

Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers

Prognostic and Predictive Biomarkers

Immune Checkpoint Biomarkers

Others

By Route of administration

Injectables

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Insights in the Report

